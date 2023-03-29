Global sustainability will be the focus of a multimedia presentation at Texas A&M University on Thursday night.

The Academy for the Visual & Performing Arts will present "Rising Tide: The Crossroads Project" at 7 p.m. in Rudder Theatre on the A&M campus.

Climate physicist Robert Davies will speak, the Fry Street Quartet will perform, and works from painter Rebecca Allan, environmental photographer Garth Lenz and American composer Laura Kaminsky will be on display.

The Crossroads Project has been featured on NPR’s All Things Considered by science correspondent Joe Palca, and in numerous publications including Yale Climate Connections, Reuters and The New York Times.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of the Rudder complex, online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 979-845-1234.