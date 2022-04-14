"Give Kids a Smile" returns to offer free dental services for children

Blinn College dental hygiene students and volunteers provided around 75 elementary-aged Brazos Valley children with free dental services Thursday as part of the 12th “Give Kids a Smile” event.

Dana Wood, a Blinn dental hygiene instructor and faculty advisor, said while the event was smaller than normal due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements, it was good to be back providing families dental care after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. Since "Give Kids a Smile” started in 2008, it's estimated to have donated around $230,000 worth of dental services, Wood said.

Twenty-eight students performed dental examinations, X-rays, cleanings, sealants and oral health education while assisted by about 20 dentists and hygienists and four members of Blinn's dental hygiene staff.

"If we can teach even 70 kids and their parents about the link between oral health and systemic health and they go and tell 10 people, then we've educated a lot of people," Wood said. "So it's more than just about this night because hopefully this information is going to get out."

Lauren Denham, “Give Kids a Smile” coordinator and Brazos Valley student dental hygiene president, said the program provides low-income families or those without dental insurance an opportunity to see a dentist in a way that's fun.

“It is so imperative. I love it because it focuses on children and it focuses on preventative care, so those low-income families will have access to this information about sealants, which can prevent cavities,” Denham said.

Children were greeted by music, friendly smiles and even Disney’s Princess Ariel who took photos with them while they received their dental care. Gift baskets also were donated hourly by local businesses, Denham said.

“That's to get them in an upbeat mood and make them feel like this is an exciting time," she said. "We’ve got free toothbrushes and coloring books just to make this more appealing to them."

Bryson Freeman, a 9-year-old who attends Johnson Elementary, said when they started cleaning his teeth it felt a little weird, but he knew that it was “most likely good.”

“They feel a little numb, but on the bright side I got them cleaned,” Bryson said. “At some points I got nervous and my teeth just got like this nervous system, but I was very excited.”

Bryson’s mother, Stephanie Heath, said she first heard about the program after receiving an email from her son’s school.

“It was really cool hearing about it and getting him signed up for it," she said. "I will probably come in myself to get a cleaning, radiographs and stuff.”

“Give Kids a Smile,” teaches students how to think critically, how to handle different types of children in a short span of time and how to help the community once they’re in their profession, according to Denham.

“Being coordinator, I was able to really look at what all this entails and how great it feels to be able to give back to the community and how much I want to do that when I enter into the workforce,” Denham said.

Natalie Lawson, a dental hygiene student at Blinn, said “Give Kids a Smile” has only strengthened her passion and drive as she builds relationships and obtains hands-on experience.

“I just love working in this community, being a part of it, so hopefully that translates to all of them and they enjoyed coming here and getting their teeth cleaned,” Lawson said.

Dr. Stephanie Reeh, a dentist at Brazos Valley Dental Arts, said she has volunteered at “Give Kids a Smile” since 2015 after learning about it from a hygienist actively involved in Blinn’s hygiene program.

“One of my goals as a practice owner in Bryan-College Station is just to give back to the community, and what better way to do it than to support the hygiene program here and support children in our local area that need care,” Reeh said.

Reeh emphasized the importance for children to keep up with dental hygiene as well as dietary and nutritional habits.

“Education is important for the parents, too. Knowing you should brush once a day, floss once a day, eat healthy snacks and minimize snacking for children,” Reeh said.

The general public can receive a discounted $20 screening from the Blinn Dental Hygiene Program that includes cleanings, X-rays, examinations, fluoride, oral cancer inspections and sealants.

Those who missed Thursday’s clinic will have another chance at an undetermined date in June. For more information, visit blinn.edu/dental-hygiene/dental-clinic.html or call (979)-209-7283.

