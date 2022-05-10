Genealogical research center opens at Brazos Valley African American Museum

Those curious about their family history can visit a new genealogical research center at the Brazos Valley African American Museum that debuted Tuesday.

Utilizing computers and research databases, patrons can learn more about their lineage while assisted by volunteer researchers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The free-to-use research center is open between noon-4 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday, according to museum board member Barry Davis. Patrons will be required to make an appointment three days in advance, Davis said.

Patrons are suggested to bring as much information about their family history as possible for better results, said Lisa Mouton, local communications director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We recommend filling out a four-generation pedigree chart and we can provide a copy of that to patrons who wish to use this service,” Mouton said.

Dubbed The Pruitt-Sadberry Genealogy Family History Search, the research center honors the museum's co-founders, Willie Pruitt Sr. and Mell Pruitt, along with the museum’s former curator, Wayne Sadberry.

Sadberry died in January, but during the museum’s 15-year anniversary he had discussed his desire to start a genealogical research center at the museum, said Rich Boivie, the community outreach specialist for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It's becoming more and more prevalent that people really want to know where they came from,” Boivie said. “Who are my ancestors? Maybe part of my personality comes from an ancestor? They want to learn about this, so it provides another opportunity for people to do that.”

While testing the research center, Davis said he discovered the identity of his great-grandparents via a census taken in 1910. Davis said he has started a FamilySearch research log that helps him keep track of his research that will be provided to patrons at some point.

“Being able to identify a great-grandfather who I didn’t know and a great-grandmother has been really great,” Davis said. “I knew my [grandmother's] name, background and everything, but I didn’t know a lot about her father or mother.”

While a genealogy research center is nothing new to the community Davis said it's like having another good restaurant to eat at. If museum personnel hit a roadblock in determining someone's genealogy, they will suggest patrons continue their search at Carnegie History Center, Davis said.

“Maybe they’ll start to learn a little bit more, maybe people will start using the library a little bit more and see all the things the library has to offer just by being a member,” Davis said. “It can only make things better.”

Boivie said he hopes that people will be excited to learn more about their ancestors and that they’ll continue their research in the comforts of their own home.

“You can use your smartphone, computer or laptop to do research and that will increase the number of people finding their roots. That's really what it's all about,” he said.

Davis said the Pruitts have always wanted the museum to be a place for everyone to learn about history and the genealogical research center is just another way of opening up to more members of the community.

“Sometimes people think what we’re doing here at the museum is about African Americans,” Davis said. “No, no, no, its about everybody and anybody because sometimes we can find out about our roots and then we can add on or find out something we didn’t know.”

Appointments can be scheduled at bvaam.org/family-history-center/.

