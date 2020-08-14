Gause Water customers urged to boil water

The Gause Water System has issued a boil water notice to all of its customers due to a power outage. Gause Water said this boil water notice does not affect customers east of Gause and south of Texas 79.
Gause Water encourages its customers to boil their water before consumption, including drinking, cooking, washing hands or face, brushing teeth and ice making. Water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for at least two minutes to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.
When boiling water is no longer necessary, Gause Water said officials will notify customers that water is safe for drinking and other consumption purposes. Gause Water added it will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice once it is no longer in effect.
For any questions concerning this matter, contact Dori Wilson at 279-6260 or 219-3507.
