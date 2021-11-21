Gary Morris at The Barnhill Center in Brenham

Gary Morris, the singer of “Wind Beneath My Wings” and “Bring Him Home,” will bring his special Christmas show to The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in downtown Brenham on Dec. 3.

The Fort Worth native will perform at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and $65 and are available online at www.theBarnhillCenter.com/events or by calling The Barnhill Center box office at 979-337-7240. They also are available in person at the box office inside the Visitor Center at 111 W. Main St. in downtown Brenham.

Known as a country singer, Morris scored big with several pop hits, including “Why Lady Why,” The Love She Found in Me” and “Baby Bye Bye.”

He earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for his star turn as Jean Valjean in the Broadway production of “Les Misérables,” which led to a Command Performance before Queen Elizabeth II.

He also starred as Rodolfo in a production of Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La Bohème.”

Morris earned five No. 1 singles and 16 Top-10 singles. His 13th album, “Sense of Pride,” was released Sept. 14.

His Dec. 3 show will include his biggest hits, some new music, as well as his arrangements of favorite Christmas music.