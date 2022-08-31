Gallucci announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 5

Nicole Gallucci announced last week she is running for the College Station City Council Place 5 seat, and if elected, said she wants to work to bring Bryan and College Station together.
“Bryan and College Station, I understand there is a healthy rivalry between the two,” she said. “But I think that rivalry could get a little bit healthier and a little less competitive and combative.”
Gallucci is a self-employed graphic designer. She graduated in 2014 from the University of Texas at Dallas with a degree in social media and marketing. She is vice chair for the League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley.
She said her main goals would be establishing inclusive polling locations and redirecting city funds to high-priority needs for citizens.
“What’s done is done when it comes to shutting down the MSC for early voting — I think does a great disservice to the demographics we are trying to excite,” she said. "I think College Station itself needs to slow down when it comes to the venues that it is funding. Because when you have more than 20 things within a certain walking distance of one another, at a certain point you are going to find yourself on a track of losing your return on investment. I think if we let the commercial and entertainment industry take care of itself for a little while, instead of trying to fund it hand-in-hand with developers, we could redirect those funds to something else that the city needs.”
The Place 5 seat is part of the special election to fill a vacancy. The general election is Nov. 8. For more information, call 764-3541 or email tdsmith@cstx.gov.