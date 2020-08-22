Fujifilm breaks ground on gene therapies facility in College Station

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning — with virtual and in-person elements — to commemorate the start of construction on a $55 million gene therapies facility in College Station.
The Advanced Therapies Innovation Center, which is expected to be fully operational by fall 2021, expands Fujifilm’s footprint in the Lake Walk/Traditions area. It will be adjacent to Fujifilm’s current location along what’s known as the Biomedical Corridor in College Station, just west of Easterwood Airport.
“We remain committed to provide leading, future proofed end-to-end gene therapy solutions, from preclinical to commercial launch. This is aligned with core purpose to be a partner for life as we support our customers in the advancement of tomorrow’s medicines,” said Gerry Farrell, chief operating officer at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas.
The 60,000-square-foot building will house dedicated process development and innovation laboratories to support advanced therapy projects, according to a company press release. The building will be part of a 22-acre land parcel that was acquired by Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies from Lake Walk in June. The laboratories will have BSL-2 capabilities with upstream, downstream and analytical development technologies.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration defines gene therapy as the work of scientists to find ways to modify genes or replace faulty genes with healthy ones to treat, cure or prevent a disease or medical condition.
A press release indicated that the building will triple the sites’ advanced therapies process development capabilities, and is expected that the new building will bring about 100 jobs to the College Station area.
The event was virtually attended by numerous local leaders, including College Station Mayor Karl Mooney. In his remarks, Mooney recalled the November 2019 announcement of the forthcoming facility and called it “a tremendous show of trust and validation” for what Bryan-College Station has to offer.
“The significance of the work being done at the facility cannot be understated, and the new Advanced Therapies Innovation Center will make College Station an even greater focal point in the effort to improve and save lives worldwide,” Mooney said.
In remarks, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said Fujifilm’s commitment to deepen their presence along the biocorridor was further proof of unity among the various local government entities and the broader Brazos Valley community.
“Lake Walk is the innovation district for this region. We’re really appreciative of this investment in our community,” said Spencer Clements, president of William Cole Companies. Clements is the Lake Walk/ATLAS/Traditions master-planned area’s principal.
The new facility will also house Fujifilm’s science and innovation group, Farrell said on Wednesday.
“These scientists are working to better understand manufacturing and testing in the emerging gene therapy field — and developing technologies and scientific approaches that can be applied to our partners’ programs,” Farrell said. “It’s also a demonstration of its commitment to our footprint here in Bryan-College Station.”
