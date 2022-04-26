Friends of Chamber Music presents Van Cliburn Competition finalist

A finalist who won the Audience Award at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition will enchant a local audience in a free concert Friday night.

Rachel Cheung will be presented in concert by the Friends of Chamber Music at 7 p.m. Friday in the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center in the George H.W. Bush Presidential Complex on the West Campus of Texas A&M University.

Cheung will perform works by Joseph Haydn, Ludwig van Beethoven, Maurice Ravel and Frédéric Chopin.

The Dallas Morning News called Cheung “a poet, but also a dramatist” at the Cliburn Competition, adding she displayed “the most sophisticated and compelling music-making.”

“Cheung didn’t put on a show for us, she drew us into the music’s magic,” the story said. “This will be a hard act to follow.”

A native of Hong Kong, Cheung graduated with first-class honors at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts and later studied at Yale University, where she won the Elizabeth Parisot Prize for outstanding pianist.

In 2019, Cheung was awarded the Artist of the Year (Music) by the Hong Kong Development Council.

Cheung has performed with major symphony orchestras through the United States, Europe and Asia.

Recent performances include the National Philharmonic of Ukraine and the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as a tour with the Asian Youth Orchestra.

In addition to her piano excellence, Cheung is an amateur photographer, capturing images of her travels on film.

For patrons who cannot attend Friday’s event, the Friends of Chamber Music will livestream the concert. To register for the stream, go to fcmtx.org.

Area residents interested in bringing the world’s best musicians performing the greatest classic repertoire comprise the Friends of Chamber Music. For 26 years, the group has provided these international artists at no charge to the community.

In addition to presenting wonderful concerts, the Friends of Chamber Music offers the Friends Scholarship each year, awarded to a senior in any Bryan or College Station high school, private school or home-school who plans to pursue music in college.

The deadline for this year’s scholarship application is 11:59 p.m. Friday. Go to fcmtx.org for more information.

In addition, the Friends of Chamber Music offers interaction with educational outreach programs between guest performers and students in local schools.

Friday’s concert is sponsored by Hayes and Robin Glover.