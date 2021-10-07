Friends of Chamber Music presents Axiom Brass Quintet

As part of their concert appearance, members of the quintet will conduct a brass wind workshop with students in the music program at Blinn College in Brenham on Thursday.

A press release from the Friends of Chamber Music says, “Axiom Brass Quintet is the only brass ensemble to ever win the Fischoff Educator Award that recognizes the educational outreach work of Fischoff Competition alumni who have demonstrated outstanding and imaginative programming for children and youth in the United States.”

Edward Ortiz in the “San Francisco Classical Voice” said, “In their hands, the music of Piazzolla bloomed as well-suited to the brass quintet format — they made “Nuevo Tango” seem almost intuitive for that family of instruments.”

This month, the Axiom Brass Quintet is releasing “Astor,” an album celebrating the 100th birthday of Piazzolla and featuring 10 of his compositions.

Continuing its tradition, the Friends of Chamber Music will ask a series of questions of the quintet in a post-concert Friends Forum. To suggest questions to be asked, go to info@fcmtx.org.