Friends of Chamber Music presents Axiom Brass Quintet

Only days after presenting its first jazz concert, the Friends of Chamber Music formally begins its season with the Axiom Brass Quintet on Friday night.
The free concert will be the Friends of Chamber Music’s first indoor, in-person concert since February 2020, and it promises to be a good one.
The Axiom Brass website says, “Axiom Brass designs concert experiences for audiences that stretch the imagination and expand sensibilities. Their concert programs regularly pair newer works by composers such as [Christopher] Rouse and [David] Sampson with traditional works by [Claudio] Monteverdi and rousing tangos by [Astor] Piazzolla.”
Members of the quintet are Dorival Puccini Jr., trumpet; Christopher Scanlon, trumpet; Matthew Bronstein, French horn; Corey Sansolo, trombone; and Kevin Harrison, euphonium.
Friday’s concert will be at 7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station.
During Friday’s concert, the Axiom Brass will perform a program titled “Love, Mystery and Despair,” that the quintet describes as a “love affair with the music of Latin America” —highlighting Piazzolla’s mastery of tangos and including new works by Cacilda Borges Barbosa and Lillian Yee.
Due to pandemic concerns, there will be no childcare or post-concert reception.
As part of their concert appearance, members of the quintet will conduct a brass wind workshop with students in the music program at Blinn College in Brenham on Thursday.
A press release from the Friends of Chamber Music says, “Axiom Brass Quintet is the only brass ensemble to ever win the Fischoff Educator Award that recognizes the educational outreach work of Fischoff Competition alumni who have demonstrated outstanding and imaginative programming for children and youth in the United States.”
Edward Ortiz in the “San Francisco Classical Voice” said, “In their hands, the music of Piazzolla bloomed as well-suited to the brass quintet format — they made “Nuevo Tango” seem almost intuitive for that family of instruments.”
This month, the Axiom Brass Quintet is releasing “Astor,” an album celebrating the 100th birthday of Piazzolla and featuring 10 of his compositions.
Continuing its tradition, the Friends of Chamber Music will ask a series of questions of the quintet in a post-concert Friends Forum. To suggest questions to be asked, go to info@fcmtx.org.