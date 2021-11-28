Friends of Chamber Music present NY Polyphony

‘Tis the season for a myriad of holiday concerts — with a diversity of music to satisfy just about every taste.

“Sing Thee Nowell” will present seven centuries of Christmas music Friday as the Friends of Chamber Music present a cappella group New York Polyphony.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday at A&M United Methodist Church. As always, the concert is a Friends of Chamber Music gift to the community, with free admission.

“Sing Thee Nowell” is the group’s follow-up to its CD, “Times Go By Turns.” Both recordings earned the group Grammy nominations.

New York Polyphony describes “Sing Thee Nowell” as “an intimate meditation on Christmas spanning seven centuries of music, a unique, diverse and spellbinding musical experience.”

Members of New York Polyphony are Geoffrey Williams, countertenor; Steven Caldicott Wilson, tenor; Andrew Fuchs, tenor; and Craig Phillips, baritone.