Friends of Chamber Music present NY Polyphony
Friends of Chamber Music present NY Polyphony

Friends of Chamber Music present NY Polyphony

The New York Polyphony a cappella group will give a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday at A&M United Methodist Church, sponsored by the Friends of Chamber Music. “Sing Thee Nowell” will feature music from the Middle Ages through the 21st century. The concert also may be livestreamed.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

‘Tis the season for a myriad of holiday concerts — with a diversity of music to satisfy just about every taste.

“Sing Thee Nowell” will present seven centuries of Christmas music Friday as the Friends of Chamber Music present a cappella group New York Polyphony.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday at A&M United Methodist Church. As always, the concert is a Friends of Chamber Music gift to the community, with free admission.

“Sing Thee Nowell” is the group’s follow-up to its CD, “Times Go By Turns.” Both recordings earned the group Grammy nominations.

New York Polyphony describes “Sing Thee Nowell” as “an intimate meditation on Christmas spanning seven centuries of music, a unique, diverse and spellbinding musical experience.”

Members of New York Polyphony are Geoffrey Williams, countertenor; Steven Caldicott Wilson, tenor; Andrew Fuchs, tenor; and Craig Phillips, baritone.

Friday’s concert will include music from the Middle Ages to the 21st century. Composers featured at the concert will include George Ratcliff Woodward, Andrew Smith, Thomas Byttering, Richard Smert, William Byrd, Antoine Brumel, Antoine Busnois, Jean Mouton, John Tavener, Michael McGlynn, Paul Manz, Gustav Holst, Susan LaBaar and Peter Maxwell Davies.

Immediately following the concert, New York Polyphony will answer questions from the audience. To ask a question, send it to info@fcmtx.org.

Masks are required for the concert.

The concert also will be livestreamed, but reservations must be made at www.fcmtx.org.

