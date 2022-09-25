Friends of Chamber Music present jazz vocalist Samara Joy

The Friends of Chamber Music kicks off an amazing season Thursday night when it presents Samara Joy, the first Gen Z jazz singer and winner of the Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. in Rudder Theatre on the campus of Texas A&M University.

While concerts presented by the Friends of Chamber Music normally are free, due to the expense of bringing Joy for her first Texas concert, tickets are required. They are $20, $5 for students. They are available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower. They also are available online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by phone at 979-845-1234.

Tickets also will be required when the Friends of Chamber Music presents international superstar violinist Midori on Feb. 7 as part of the Celebration Tour for her 40th anniversary as a professional musician.

Other concerts on the Friends of Chamber Music season are Viano String Quartet at A&M United Methodist Church on Nov. 17; organist Christian Schmitt at A&M United Methodist Church on March 21; and harpsichordist Mario Aschauer and Harmonia Stellarum Houston at First Presbyterian Church on April 23.

Thursday’s Samara Joy concert is co-sponsored by the Academy for the Visual & Perming Arts at Texas A&M and the Brazos Valley Jazz Society.

Accompanying Joy will be Ben Paterson on piano, Paul Sikivie on bass and Even Sherman on drums.

Joy, 22, has released “Linger Awhile,” featuring her take on classic tunes made famous by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and Billie Holiday. It was the music her family listened to as she was growing up in the Bronx.

Like many singers before her, Joy grew up singing in church before joining the jazz band at the Fordham High School for the Arts, where she won Best Vocalist in the Essentially Ellington competition. Later, she enrolled in the State University of New York-Purchase jazz studies program.

A favorite on TikTok, Joy said, “I think maybe people connect with the fact that I’m not faking it, that I already feel embedded in it. Maybe I’m able to reach people in person and on social media because it’s real.”

Following her first concert in Boston, the Bosten Herald wrote, “The most obvious comparison with Joy is [Sarah] Vaughan herself — the rich lower register, the baroque melodic ornamentation, swoops up and down octaves from word to word, multi-note melisma stretching one-syllable words to infinity. And it seems she’s eager to invent. Her setting of original lyrics to a Fats Navarro trumpet solo, ‘Nostalgia (The Day I Knew),’ was like bebop bel canto — one long-flowing, multisyllabic line, with the ‘speaker’ an imagined older man.”

Joy is coming off a standout performance Friday at the Monterey Jazz Festival 2022.

The College Station High School Student Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Jon Seale, will give a short performance at 6:30 p.m.