Friends of Chamber Music present Banff String Quartet winners Thursday

Area audiences will have the chance to hear the 2019 co-winners of the Banff International String Quartet on Thursday night when the Friends of Chamber Music presents the Viano Quartet.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. There is no charge for admission.

The quartet will perform Joseph Haydn’s “String Quartet No. 1,” Robert Schumann’s “String Quartet No. 3,” and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “String Quartet No. 1.”

Lucy Wang, violin; Hao Zhou, violin; Aiden Kane, viola; and Tate Zawadiuk, cello, comprise the Viano Quartet.

American Record Guide praised the Viano Quartet for its “huge range of dynamics, massive sound and spontaneity.”

The Viano Quartet formed in 2015 at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles. Currently the group is the Nina von Maltzhan String Quartet-in-Residence at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

The Viano was co-winner of the Banff International Quartet Competition with London’s Marmen Quartet. It was the first time the competition announced co-winners.

The Viano Quartet has toured the world to rave reviews.

The Boston Globe said, “The Viano quickly notched a number of competition victories and have since been on a sharply ascending professional flight path. It’s not hard to see why.”

The American Record Guide wrote, “[It was] a hair-raising [performance], with bolts of lightning flashing from many pages.”

As an added treat, a string quartet of Brazos Civic Orchestra musicians will play for the incoming audience from 6:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.