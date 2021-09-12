Friends of Chamber Music opens with free jazz concert

The Friends of Chamber Music, for the first time in its 25-year history, will begin its season with a jazz prelude at 7 p.m. Friday.

The free concert will be presented at The Green at Century Square and is open to the public.

The Friends of Chamber Music’s 26th season officially begins on Oct. 9 when the Axiom Brass Quintet presents Love, Mystery & Despair, a program featuring music infused with Latin-American colors and textures, in A&M United Methodist Church.

The new season continues with:

Dec. 3, A&M United Methodist Church in College Station — The New York Polyphony, one of today’s best a cappella ensembles, will introduce its vocal meditation on Christmas, Sing Thee Nowell, a unique, diverse, and spellbinding musical experience.

Feb. 12, A&M United Methodist Church in College Station — the most unusual instrumental colors will be sparkled by harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney in their program Counterpoint in Motion.