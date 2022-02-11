Friends of Chamber Music concert

A harpist described as the “Yo-Yo Ma of the harp” will join with an acclaimed violinist for a free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday at A&M United Methodist Church.

Sponsored by the Friends of Chamber Music, “Counterpoint in Motion,” will feature music of the Baroque and Romantic periods, including selections by Camille Saint-Saens, C.P.E. Bach, Bela Bartok, Heinrich Biber, Olivier Messiaen, Barbara Strozzi, John Dowland, Manuel de Falla, Joaquin Rodrigo and Sebastian Currier.

Harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney have both received the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant from New York’s Lincoln Center.

The New York Times wrote of a Kenney performance: “A spellbinding, thoroughly honest performance that revealed his architect’s eye for structure and space and a tone that ranges from the achingly fragile to full-bodied robustness.”

The New York Times wrote of a Kibbey concert: “… she made it seem as though her instrument had been waiting all its life to explode with the gorgeous colors and energetic figures she was getting from it.”