Every season is a good one for the Friends of Chamber Music, but the 2022-2023 season has been particularly special.

Surely the highlight was the Feb. 7 concert by world-acclaimed violinist Midori. The season got off to a joyous start when jazz vocalist Samara Joy brought the sounds of classic jazz to the area on Sept. 29. Just a few months later, Joy won her first Grammy Award as best new artist.

In November, the Viano String Quartet performed admirably, followed on March 21 by young German organ phenom Christian Schmitt.

But all good things must come to an end, and the Friends of Chamber Music season does just that at 5 p.m. Saturday when Harmonia Stellarum Houston under the baton of Artistic Director Mario Aschauer presents "Madrigals of War and Love" by Claudio Monteverdi.

The free concert will be in the acoustically perfect sanctuary of Bryan's First Presbyterian Church, 100 Carter Creek Parkway. The concert will feature a vocal ensemble, violins, gamba, theorbo and harpsichord.

Harmonia Stellarum Houston's website says, "While today orchestras and choirs, even for early music, typically exist as separate entities, Harmonia Stellarum Houston follows in the tradition of the ensembles that originally performed some of the greatest masterworks of the 17th and 18th centuries — a group of vocal and instrumental virtuosos.

"As such, HSH seeks to inspire, entertain, and educate its audience with meaningful, scholarly informed performances of well-known and newly discovered masterworks particularly of the Italian and Austrian/German repertoire."