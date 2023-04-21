Regional elected officials and law enforcement representatives gathered to observe the fifth annual Missing In The Brazos Valley Day on Friday at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments, an event hosted by the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

During the event, a proclamation was read to declare April 21, 2023 “Missing In The Brazos Valley Day.” The proclamation also recognized April 23-29 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Representatives from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Unbound Now Bryan College Station, College Station Police Department Victim Services, Brazos County Juvenile Services, Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, KBTX and the AANBV took turns reading the proclamation aloud.

Seven county judges signed the proclamation, including Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington.

Patrick Corley, president of the AANBV board of directors, with the Brazos County Emergency Communications District offered a brief description of the nonprofit organization’s history, present and hopes for the future.

“Our organization is recognized as a regional amber alert program by the state of Texas and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” Corley said. “In terms of statistics as an organization, we’ve supported over 120 missing person cases, and we provide not only notification for missing children but missing adults as well.”

Taking it one step further than notifications is a part of the network’s services, including flier distribution, local law enforcement agency consulting and providing support to family members. In terms of sustaining the organization, Corley said the goal is to maintain the AANBV as a resource for future generations.

To do so, the AANBV is hosting its second annual Drive for the Missing fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. next Friday at BigShots Golf Aggieland to raise funds for the organization.

“It’s a great way to support our mission again, which is protecting children, preparing responders and educating communities,” Corley said.