Fourth COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax, being manufactured in B-CS

A fourth COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax, approved in recent weeks by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration, is being manufactured in the Bio-Medical Corridor of Bryan-College Station at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

College Station’s Mayor Karl Mooney said it’s validation that the work put into the project was worth it.

“This is a real validation for all of those folks who served on city council in Bryan and College Station … to be able to see the investment and the work that we put in to creating the Bio-Medical Corridor,” he said Thursday. “It is now not only paying off for Bryan-College Station, but it is paying off for the world.”

In January 2021, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies and Texas A&M University System officials announced local production began on two COVID-19 vaccine candidates with U.S. government support at Fujifilm’s College Station location.

“Fujifilm just keeps amazing us with the commitment they have made, not only to their own company but to the community as well,” Mooney said. “This is just one of those things that you hope, that somewhere in your community, there will be someone who will be able to make the kind of contributions now that Fujifilm is going to be making.”

According to the CDC, the two-dose Novavax vaccine includes “harmless pieces (proteins) of the virus that causes COVID-19; they are pieces of what is often called the spike protein.”

“After vaccination, the body creates an immune response to these protein pieces. This response helps protect you from getting sick with COVID-19 in the future,” as stated on the CDC website. “After the body produces an immune response, it discards all the vaccine ingredients, just as it would discard any substance that cells no longer need. This process is a part of normal body functioning.”

Mooney said this vaccine should give people more confidence since it is protein based.

“This is a vaccine based on the same types of principles as the vaccines we have all been getting since we were children, for mumps, for the flu, for a variety of other illnesses,” he said. “Now we got to the point where a vaccine is going to be able to attack one of the illnesses that has been the most devastating in modern history. This is really a positive for us.”

Natalie Ruiz, director of economic development for College Station, said she is thrilled Novavax is being developed locally.

“This a dramatic example of the positive impact our partnerships with Texas A&M and the outstanding companies in College Station can make worldwide,” she said. “We’re confident that Fujifilm Diosynth’s vaccine development success will encourage others to invest in our area for years to come.”

Mooney also noted having Fujifilm manufacture the vaccine in B-CS is a positive for the community economically because it generates jobs for residents.

“It seems almost quarterly now they are adding to their payroll; and these are folks who are going to come in here, they are well paid and are going to be able to afford to live in College Station, buy a home and raise their families,” he said. “Just that in itself, I think, says more about what College Station strives to do, and Fujifilm has been a great partner in that regard.”

The Eagle reached out to Fujifilm for comment but was not provided one as of press time.

The Novavax vaccine will be available to adults 18 and older as a primary series with two shots administered three to eight weeks apart, and it should be available to providers around the country in the coming weeks, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Mary Parrish, workforce development coordinator and public information officer for the Brazos County Health District, said the district is excited that Novavax was approved for use.

“Looking at projections we could possibly have the vaccine as early as late August; it is really a matter of distribution,” she said. “Even though the vaccine is manufactured in Brazos County that doesn’t mean that we will necessarily get it first. It is going to go to communities where COVID is most negatively affecting them and there is a demand for the vaccine. There is no guarantee that we will have it first but when we do have it, we will make it known to the public.”

Once the Brazos County Health District has the vaccine, it will be administered in the same process as other vaccine clinics, Parrish said. Novavax has not yet been approved as a booster, she said.

“The big difference with the Novavax is that it is a protein-based vaccine, which has been around for decades, and is usually what we see in most other vaccines. They have an incredibly safe track record and they are more effective in that they work faster and they tend to have a longer immunity,” she said. “If you are at risk for COVID, continue to get vaccinated with the vaccines that we have. We have seen a stark increase in our number of COVID cases and hospitalizations.

“Unfortunately, holding out for the protein-based vaccine [to be ready] isn’t a wise decision. This decision should be made with your healthcare provider, but we do encourage that everyone who is not vaccinated or has not completed their vaccination or needs a booster, continue to do so with the products available.”

Douglas Loveday, a press officer for DSHS, said those who are immunocompromised should receive their second dose of Novavax three weeks after the first.

“As Novavax has not yet received authorization for use as a booster dose, it should be taken by those beginning their primary COVID-19 vaccination,” Loveday said. “The CDC will open ordering [for the Novavax vaccine] on July 25.”

Loveday also noted that BA.5, an Omicron subvariant, is responsible for the majority of new infections in the state and is proving to be very transmissible.

“Vaccination remains our most effective tool to prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19, and DSHS encourages people to get vaccinated and also boosted if eligible,” he said. “Other safety measures, like distancing in public and masking, are other ways we can add additional layers of protection from the virus.”