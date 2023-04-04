Aggieland will host the fourth annual Draggieland at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Guests can experience Texas A&M's award-winning drag show, Draggieland 2023: We Bloom, as it returns to showcase the best of local Bryan-College Station drag, according to the Memorial Student Center Box Office website.

“Step into a night of glamour, fun, and festivity with nine fierce and fabulous competitors plus Mistress Isabelle Brooks from Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race,” the website states. “This drag extravaganza can't be missed!”

This is an 18-and-older event. Please note that all event attendees will be subject to a bag check.

Ticket prices range from $34 to $55 and are available at boxoffice.tamu.edu/online/mapSelect.asp.

Rudder Theatre is located at 401 Joe Routt Boulevard in College Station.

Drag show events have been in the news lately as West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler canceled a student drag show, arguing that such performances degrade women and are “derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny,” as reported by the Texas Tribune.