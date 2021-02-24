Four U.K. COVID-19 variant cases identified in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials said four cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant have been identified in the county on Wednesday.

All four cases included have experienced mild symptoms with no required hospitalizations, health officials said.

According to the CDC, viruses constantly change through mutation and variants are expected to occur over time.

This COVID-19 variant, as well as others, appear to spread more easily and quickly, but antibodies generated through the COVID-19 vaccines appear to recognize the variants.