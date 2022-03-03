Four runoff elections in Brazos County to be held May 24

Slightly more than half of the total votes in Brazos County were cast in person during Tuesday's primary election day, according to data from county officials.
A total of 21,356 Brazos County voters submitted ballots, with 11,124 of those coming at Tuesday's polling stations, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said.
“I think it’s running on schedule with what it’s been in past years. Normally everybody doesn’t wait till the last day of early voting or go on Election Day,” Hancock said. “We usually have a little heavier turnout on early voting.”
Hancock said a new hybrid system that used paper votes in the voting machine created some user errors.
“Everybody here is used to punching stuff in on the screen and walking away. If you don’t take your time, it gets a little crooked and it gets jammed,” Hancock said. “I think it will just take us a couple of elections to get accustomed to it.”
On Tuesday’s ballot, voters had the opportunity to vote on laws that pertained to requirements of mail-in ballots such as having a driver’s license or social security number on the application for ballot by mail, Hancock said.
“The board will be meeting their final time next week and we have quite a large number of ballots they’ll be rejecting because we’re unable to contact those people to come and cure that defect or there was no contact information on there to contact them other than by mail,” Hancock said.
The results revealed there will be four runoff elections in Brazos County on May 24.
Republican candidates Russ Ford, the incumbent, and former commissioner Chuck Konderla will face off in the Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2 race. There are no Democrats in the race.
In Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4, Bryan councilman Prentiss Madison and Wanda J. Watson will seek the Democratic nomination to fill commissioner Irma Culley’s seat. The winner will compete against Republican Timothy Delasandro.
The race for Texas State Representative District 12 will head to a runoff between Republican candidates Kyle Kacal, the incumbent since 2013, and Ben Bius. There are no Democratic challengers.
With no Democrat in the race for Brazos County District Clerk, Republican incumbent Gabriel Garcia will enter the runoff against Krystal Kelly or Margaret Meece. Garcia received 5,825 votes (38.20%) while Meece received 4,798 (31.47%) and Kelly received 4,625 votes (30.33%). Kelly said she has no plans to concede and will wait on absentee votes to be counted.
Hancock said ballots by mail had to be postmarked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. Thursday. The final numbers will be released next Tuesday.
“We do not even have 100 [absentee ballots], we probably have 25-30," Hancock said in regard to the District Clerk race. "So those and I think there are 14 provisional withstanding, it won’t be enough to make up that difference.”