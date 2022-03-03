Four runoff elections in Brazos County to be held May 24

Slightly more than half of the total votes in Brazos County were cast in person during Tuesday's primary election day, according to data from county officials.

A total of 21,356 Brazos County voters submitted ballots, with 11,124 of those coming at Tuesday's polling stations, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said.

“I think it’s running on schedule with what it’s been in past years. Normally everybody doesn’t wait till the last day of early voting or go on Election Day,” Hancock said. “We usually have a little heavier turnout on early voting.”

Hancock said a new hybrid system that used paper votes in the voting machine created some user errors.

“Everybody here is used to punching stuff in on the screen and walking away. If you don’t take your time, it gets a little crooked and it gets jammed,” Hancock said. “I think it will just take us a couple of elections to get accustomed to it.”

On Tuesday’s ballot, voters had the opportunity to vote on laws that pertained to requirements of mail-in ballots such as having a driver’s license or social security number on the application for ballot by mail, Hancock said.