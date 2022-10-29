Four candidates vying for Brazos County seats in November election

Two Brazos County seats are up in the November election, including county judge and commissioner for Precinct 4.

Incumbent Republican Duane Peters is seeking reelection after serving the last 11 years as Brazos County judge.

“I was commissioner from 2003 and then I ended up winning county judge," he said. "[The late] Randy Sims was county judge while I was a commissioner and we worked very hard together and when he decided he wasn’t going to run, he encouraged me to run and I had a passion for trying to do what I felt like was best for the county and I ultimately decided to run."

Peters said, if reelected, he would like to see two projects come to light.

“Right now we are working with Texas A&M to try to move forward on a medical examiner’s office; I think that will be big not only for Brazos County but our whole region and for Texas A&M," he said. "Another thing that we have been in discussion with both cities is the university is a central dispatch where a dispatch would be held in one location. Right now the county and city of Bryan dispatch in one location, and the city of College Station in another, and then the university has a dispatch in another location. The downside of that is if something is going on in one area, the others may not know exactly what is going on and the communication back and forth would have to be by phone or something to allow all to know what is going on. … My hope would still be that we could do that because I think public safety for the whole community is a huge benefit.”

Peters' opponent is Libertarian Clyde Garland of Bryan, a retired carpenter. He said he is running for county judge to set individuals free.

“Here is my one-and-a-half minute speech/attempt to remind voters we are not free,” Garland said in an email to The Eagle. “Like almost all Libertarians, I am running to set us free. Some will think, ‘What a crazy thing to say, of course we are free.’ The Declaration of Independence, which is part of our Constitution, says that we have ‘Rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.’ So, ‘Yes, we have the Right to have Rights.’ It is in our Constitution which all Government officials, including those we elect, have taken an Oath to ‘support.’

"But our Reps and many officials break that Oath at every opportunity. COVID has proved once again we have lost our Right to have Rights. The Right of an owner to open his business is a Right. The Right of a laborer to work is a Right. The Right of a Customers to shop is a Right. … But what if something really bad someday happens, don't we need the heavy hand of Government to take away our Rights to save us? NO. Government always does more harm when it takes away our Right to make our own decisions. At every opportunity our officials take our Rights. When something bad happens, we need our Rights more than ever. Vote for Libertarian candidates at every opportunity.”

Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro are vying in the Commissioners Court Precinct 4 race. Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley is retiring.

Watson retired after serving as director for the College of Medicine at Texas A&M University. She graduated from the University of Texas Arlington with a degree in accounting, and from Texas A&M with a master's in higher education.

“I have participated in a number of boards, commissions and volunteer/non-profit organizations since relocating to Brazos County years ago, including United Way of the Brazos Valley, the Bryan Independent School District Parent-Teacher Organization, Volunteer in Public Schools, Bethune Women's Club, Girls and the North Bryan Community Center,” she said.

Watson said she also served in leadership roles with groups including the NAACP, the TAMU African Professional Organization, the Leadership (Texas) Women's Board and Leadership Brazos. She also shared why she is seeking this position.

“I am running for county commissioner in Precinct 4 because I want to foster a cooperative relationship between the county government and the citizens in the Bryan. I will work for an open and transparent Commissioner's Court to show the residents that their problems and concerns matter,” she said. “In order to serve the community, compromise, teamwork and inclusivity are important. I will seek to enhance access to public and mental healthcare resources, build better roads, work to attract excellent employment opportunities with living wages, maintain community safety, safeguard voting rights and bring greater broadband access all communities.”

Delasandro also graduated from Texas A&M and is a U.S. Navy veteran. He is a registered nurse supervisor and said he has served the citizens of Brazos County for over three decades. Delasandro also shared why he is running for this position.

“If elected, Commissioner will become my full-time job. With the RELLIS campus along [Texas] 47 and I-14 coming to Brazos County, the future growth of the county is ‘X marks the spot on Precinct 4.' The decisions we make today will affect how our county grows for the next generation. I’m running for Precinct 4 to help ensure those decisions protect our community for all its members for decades to come,” he said. “Precinct 4 will be a swing vote on property taxes. We can allow our taxes to continue to skyrocket over the next several years, or we can vote to keep those taxes in check. I support no-new revenue. We can keep our taxes low if the county focuses on its core services, such as our roads, courts and law enforcement.”

Early voting ends Nov. 4; the general election is Nov. 8.

For more information or to view a sample ballot, visit brazosvotes.org.