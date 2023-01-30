Former White House staff share their input on classified documents leaving presidential administrations

As classified documents find their way out of the White House in recent and current presidential administrations, former staff members of the George H.W. Bush era weighed in Monday night on what it was like to empty their desks before leaving their positions.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are both under special counsel scrutiny after classified documents were found at their personal residences.

“This whole episode strikes me as a case of overclassification of documents,” Chase Untermeyer, a one-time member of the Texas House of Representatives who later served as United States ambassador to Qatar and as executive assistant to then-Vice President George H.W. Bush from 1981-83, said Monday. “Meaning the safe thing always is to put a classification stamp on something even though you might have read it in the Bryan Eagle that very morning.

“At the other end, there is no system for large scale declassification. In fact, if there was somebody smart enough to read every document and know what is sensitive and what isn’t, they probably should be doing another job because that requires another high level of knowledge.”

Untermeyer was joined in person and virtually by several former White House senior staff members during a panel discussion entitled “New Perspectives on George H.W. Bush from Former White House Senior Staff” as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of the George H.W. Bush School of Government. The discussion was put on by the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center in College Station and was moderated by Andrew Natsios, executive professor and director of the Scowcroft Institute.

Other staff members who participated in the panel included David Bates, Andrew Card, Jim Cicconi, Fred McClure, Roger Porter and John Sununu.

According to a January report by the Associated Press, classified materials were discovered at “offices formerly used by President Joe Biden, as well as at his Delaware home, and have prompted questions on how the circumstances compare with the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked as classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate, and it was found that “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered on Nov. 2, 2022, in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a think tank in Washington, as Biden’s personal attorneys were clearing out the offices, according to the Associated Press.

Under the Trump Administration, “roughly 300 documents with classification markings — including some at the top secret level — have been recovered from Trump since he left office in January 2021,” according to the AP.

In January 2022, the National Archives and Records Administration “retrieved 15 boxes of documents, telling Justice Department officials they contained ‘a lot’ of classified material; in August, FBI agents took about 33 boxes and containers of 11,000 documents from Mar-a-Lago, including roughly 100 with classification markings found in a storage room and an office,” the Associated Press reported.

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced recently that classified documents were recently found at his Indiana residence.

“I can’t speak to what Mr. Trump did, but I can believe for Biden and Pence and others, that it is what I would call the ‘Jan. 19th problem,’” Untermeyer said. “Which is the day before you have to leave and people throw things in the box just to pack up, because you have to clear the entire White House before the new folks come in; and you might find a surprise or two in the box when you open it.”

McClure is the Executive Director of The Leadership Initiative at Texas A&M University. Prior to joining the Foundation, McClure had served as Assistant for Legislative Affairs to President George H.W. Bush and as Special Assistant for Legislative Affairs to President Ronald Reagan.

“It was just ‘leave all of your files behind.’ Unless it was your resume, or letter of recommendation that you had a copy of, it didn’t work that way,” he recalled. “Alternatively, if it was really highly classified stuff, generally there was a chain of custody where it had to go back to where you got it from if you were given the opportunity to see it in the first place. I tried to avoid those documents.”

Bates is President and CEO of DQB International, an international business advisory firm. He has over 40 years of experience in politics, government, business and law. He represented Fortune 500 companies, advising them on strategic planning issues, international trade, and U.S. legislative and regulatory matters.

“Of course our documents were a part of the Reagan Administration,” Bates said. “I think everything I had except for some really personal items, they came and got it and took it to the Reagan Library. I know because Frank Lavin, [political director under Reagan’s administration], sent me something from the Reagan Library that I had written when I was in the vice president’s office. It was not a classified document. But I do just remember them coming in and picking everything and taking it.”

Untermeyer said he is awaiting the investigation into Trump’s collection because it seems to be a “much broader area and a much deeper level of classification, than where things might have been inadvertently packed away.”

“It might have happened in his case, too, but he didn’t want to cooperate and didn’t want to make an explanation as to why he had those particular documents,” he said. “He chose to fight the action itself. But I can more easily believe in the case of Pence and Biden, that it was completely inadvertent.”

Untermeyer said former President Richard Nixon believed that the “papers of the presidency were his personal property, and he even tried to get a tax deduction.”

“So when that claim cropped up and Congress got into the act, they declared that, ‘No, anything that is touched by the president and by people working for the president in the name of the president, are presidential documents that belong to the American people,’” he said. “Maybe you could make a copy, but the original could not be kept. As a result, what that meant starting at the end of the Carter administration and the beginning of the Reagan administration, is that there were these sweeps by the National Archives taking everything; including things people needed on day one [of the job], like telephone directories.”

During the panel discussion, Sununu, via videoconference call, highlighted what he felt is special about Bush’s one-term presidency. Sununu was the 75th governor of New Hampshire from 1983 to 1989, holding office for three consecutive terms. From 1989 to 1991, Sununu was the first White House Chief of Staff for President George H.W. Bush. He remained at the White House as Counselor to the President until 1992.

“I think it is important for us to remember that coming into office, George Herbert Walker Bush, was somewhat unique. He was a vice president succeeding a president, immediately, and that has not happened any other time in modern history. It happened once or twice in the ‘olden days’ so to speak,” Sununu said. “George Bush, because of that, had a very clear vision of what he wanted to accomplish and a very good idea of how he was going to do it. He came into office with a well-defined agenda. He came into office with the understanding of the kind of White House he wanted to have, and he knew what he wanted to accomplish. Even though he didn’t know then he was going to be a one-term president, he was truly determined, I think, to get as much of it done in that first four years as possible.”

Sununu said a point he often stresses is that Bush passed “more impactful domestic legislation than any other president at all, except perhaps Lyndon B. Johnson and Franklin Roosevelt.”

“Even though he is known primarily as a foreign-policy president, the academic community seems not to have paid attention or to be looking quite carefully at how successful his domestic policy packages were,” he said. “George Bush was a one-term president, but he was a great president and he was a president that had a long-lasting impact.”