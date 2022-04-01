Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron speaks to Aggies about current events during lecture series

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron visited Aggieland on Friday night to discuss the state of the UK’s alliance with the United States, the war in Ukraine and much more during the Memorial Student Center Wiley Lecture Series at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Auditorium.

Cameron served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016 and became the youngest prime minister since 1812. He opened the lecture by sharing the details of his recent trip to Ukraine.

“Two weeks ago I loaded up a truck full of food, clothes, medicines and other donations from my local community and I drove 2,000 miles from my home in Oxfordshire all the way to the East of Poland near the Ukrainian border,” he said. “Why? Because I wanted to do what I could to help those families who were bombed and rocketed out of their homes.

“And don’t let anyone tell you that what’s going on here is complicated, or there is more to it. NATO did not provoke [this], Ukraine is not in any sense legitimately part of Russia. This was a full on invasion of a sovereign independent country. A member of the United Nations, it has been subjected to the most appalling brutality.”

Cameron said he knew his trip might have been an odd thing for an ex-prime minster to do, but was glad to help where he could.

“One minute I am talking to [Russia President Vladimir] Putin as a fellow leader, the next I am handing out food parcels to his victims,” he said.

He went on to discuss what binds the United States and the United Kingdom together.

“It is not just our shared history, our shared language or our shared culture, it is the fact that our alliance and America’s presence in Europe and in NATO makes our world more peaceful and more prosperous,” he said. “Most of those pompous leaders think multi-racial democracies don’t work, we know they do work. … We have had some tensions in recent years and there are more challenges we may face. But building that shining city on a hill is still a worthy vision and we should never let that dream die.”

In conclusion of his opening speech he stressed that the countries are better together in combating opposition.

“Look what happens when these success stories join forces, that unique partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom … exploring the frontiers of space together, developing transformative technology together, fighting and eradicating devastating diseases together,” he said. “The values that make our nations and so many other nations great, are the values that we need more than ever: self-determination, the rule of law, open markets, free speech, freedom of choice, so that all the change of uncertainty around us … we can be a beacon of light in dark times.”

Cameron was later joined by Mara Liasson, a Fox News political analyst and National Public Radio correspondent, for a moderated discussion in world affairs among the Aggies. Liasson asked Cameron many questions about the war in Ukraine , including when he thinks the war will end and if the world is looking at 15 to 20 years of conflict.

“Obviously we hope that is not the case. I have met Putin many times and got to know him very well over the period I was in office. I mean this is someone who lies the entire time … he has no morality, he doesn’t care how many people he kills or how many cities he reduces to rubble,” he responded. “Now the difficulty we have is of course we hope that he will be removed in Russia through some process … the plan we have to have is to give the Ukrainians everything we can to put him into that position.”

Liasson pondered that the “sanctions in the west are going to come at the price for the west.” She went on to ask Cameron: “Gas prices are up, food prices will go up, how much stamina do you think ordinary people, citizens in the west, have for the sacrifices they are going to have to make to help Ukraine?”

Cameron said he believed the people would have quite a lot of stamina and the situation in Ukraine feels like something from another lifetime.

“This is one large bullying country invading a fully independent sovereign state, and the pictures we see on our television screens of homes and hospitals and schools being shelled, bombed and missiled, I think you will feel more outraged about it on day 20 than you do on day one. I don’t think we are getting numbed or dulled into a sense of accepting,” he said. “So I think people will accept, but they need the governments to lead them in that way and I think particularly on oil and gas it is very hard in Europe, because Europe has become so reliant on it. But ultimately if we don’t do something about it we are funding Putin’s warship.”

He also discussed democracy versus autocracy, the use of chemical and nuclear weapons in wars, the relationship between past presidents and prime ministers, the relationship between China and the U.S., oligarchs and Brexit, the effects of the pandemic, social media and closed with stories about his weekly visits with Queen Elizabeth II and past presidents.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.