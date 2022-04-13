Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum and local oncologist urge preventative care to area residents

Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum discussed the importance of receiving help for medical health problems sooner rather than later, after sharing how he survived cancer with the aid of College Station’s Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

Juddi Yeh, a medical oncologist and hematologist at the hospital, also shared the importance of receiving preventive care.

Slocum and Yeh shared their thoughts at the Hall of Champions on Wednesday morning, where Slocum was able to once again ring a bell at Kyle Field in celebration of being cancer free.

The 77-year-old coach was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in June 2021 after experiencing a persistent cough. He had 12 chemotherapy treatments, the last on Nov. 29 at the clinic. He has been considered cancer free since January and is grateful to be in remission.

“I had a rare cough that wasn’t present all the time. … I didn’t wait, and once I got checked and found out I had [lymphoma] I was right on it and making phone calls and getting everything arranged to be seen,” he said. “I think with this pandemic all of our lives have been changed. ... If you are not careful and don’t pay attention to your health, and when you get to where I have been recently, your health becomes the No. 1 thing. We tend to put our health in the background, and put all of these other little things up front.”

Two years on since the first COVID-19 diagnosis in the Brazos Valley, there has been a big increase in the number of patients delaying health care, according to data from the National Resource Corporation Health. About one in three people were still delaying healthcare services in 2021, according to the data.

There were multiple people who helped Slocum on his journey to recovery and he thanked Yeh for her efforts. She also encouraged anyone who is concerned with their health to seek medical feedback as soon as possible.

“Coach Slocum’s story reminds us of the importance of paying attention to your health and not delaying your health care needs. We know from 2021 data that approximately 25% of people have delayed their health care needs compared to pre-pandemic levels,” she said.

“As health care providers, we have always advocated for preventative care and early detection of cancer and any other medical conditions to achieve the better outcomes for all of our patients. Delaying health care services can always be more challenging or cause more hardships for patients and their families in the long run. I am personally guilty of it and I have seen other patients delay their health care because they have gotten too busy or they are in denial of their symptoms. … I want to remind you all that we all deserve it and it is never too late.”

She urged everyone to see their primary care providers and start the conversation of how to lead healthier lifestyles. Arranging cancer screenings such as mammographs, colonoscopies and scheduling appointments with specialists, if needed, is a good start.

Yeh noted the rates of colonoscopies in this area of the country are somewhat lower than elsewhere in the country.

“Not many people know, but several years ago the guidelines changed for the recommendations for screening colonoscopies for an average risk person to start at 45 and not 50, which is what it was before,” she said. “The difference between the treatment regimen and the prognosis of early stage colon cancer versus later stages is tremendous. Early detection is so key to this, and the reason why the guidelines change is because we know that people are having colon cancer and rectal cancer earlier and earlier.”

To promote preventative care, the “MyBSWHealth” App was created through Baylor Scott & White, Yeh said. Users can download the app by texting “Better” to 88408, or download it online.

“With this app you can conduct virtual visits with your providers, you can schedule, cancel, rebook appointments, email your providers essentially, send and receive messages, manage your prescriptions and manage your family’s health care,” Yeh said. “It is meant to be convenient and it has been fine-tuned a lot over the last couple of years to make it user friendly.”

Before Slocum went to ring the celebratory bell of his cancer recovery, he reminded people they should not delay getting care.

“Have a routine plan for taking care of you and your family that you pride yourself and pay attention and stay on top of things,” he said. “The sooner the diagnosis, the better the chance you have at getting a successful outcome.

“Don’t neglect your health, have a plan for your health. If your health is not good, all those other problems become distant in the background. Today medicine has come so far and we have these skilled doctors, we have these great hospitals and I think one of the important things — it’s like going into a football game — is believing and going in with a positive attitude that we give this thing a chance and not throw in the towel.”

