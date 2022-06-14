Former Bryan Police Department assistant chief found not guilty

Former Bryan Police Department assistant chief Wayland Rawls was found not guilty by a Brazos County jury for a 2020 misdemeanor assault charge last week.

A verdict was reached in under an hour after jury deliberations last Wednesday, according to attorneys Murray Newman and Cheryl Chapell, who represented Rawls.

Over the course of the trial, the state called nine witnesses to testify — four police officers and five civilians, including the plaintiff — Newman said. While the defense had witnesses lined up to testify, such as Rawls and his wife, no witnesses were called to the stand, Newman said.

“He (Rawls) had been interviewed by the police and they played his interviews,” Newman said. “That was enough for the jury because he had always been forthcoming and cooperative with police.”

According to previous coverage in The Eagle, witnesses told authorities that Rawls hit a man, who did not attempt to fight back, multiple times with a closed fist during a fundraising event hosted by Allen Academy on Feb. 8, 2020. Rawls was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Officials said at that time that Rawls alleged the victim touched his face, which then provoked him. The Texas Rangers conducted an internal investigation into Rawls, a 24-year employee at the department, following the incident.

Within the same month, Rawls was charged with misdemeanor assault by the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office following his retirement from the department. His retirement ended the internal investigation since he was no longer an employee, Bryan Police Department said in a statement.

After being found not guilty, Bryan police released a statement saying it, “respects the jury’s verdict and has faith in the criminal justice system.”

Newman said he believes police and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office handled Rawls’ case more harshly than they should have in an effort to demonstrate that police officers would not be treated with more leniency than civilians. Newman said had the incident been between two civilians no charges would have been filed.

“He had to resign, end his career in law enforcement, had to lose his friends at the department and they made a lot of assumptions,” Newman said. “I don’t think they really looked hard at the evidence or else they would have realized he was defending his wife and himself.”

While waiting for the trial, Rawls’ peace officer’s license lapsed due to his inability to work for another policing agency or have a sponsor, Newman said. According to Newman, Rawls is evaluating whether he wants to return to law enforcement but would have to go through another process to obtain a new peace officer’s license.

A comment from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office was not provided at the time of publication.

