 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Brazos Valley African American Museum curator Sadberry dies
0 Comments

Former Brazos Valley African American Museum curator Sadberry dies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oliver Wayne Sadberry Jr. died Tuesday night, according to Barry Davis, board member for the Brazos Valley African American Museum.

Sadberry served as curator of the museum from 2006-2021.

Sadberry graduated from Texas A&M University in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert