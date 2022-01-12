Former Brazos Valley African American Museum curator Sadberry dies

Oliver Wayne Sadberry Jr. died Tuesday night, according to Barry Davis, board member for the Brazos Valley African American Museum.
Sadberry served as curator of the museum from 2006-2021.
Sadberry graduated from Texas A&M University in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics.
Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.
