Former ambassador Hank Crumpton discusses intelligence and global risk

The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School hosted former ambassador Hank Crumpton, author of “The Art of Intelligence,” who discussed intelligence and global risk Tuesday night.

Crumpton served 24 years in the CIA’s Clandestine Service, and from 2003-2005 was chief of the CIA’s National Resource Division where he was responsible for all clandestine service operations in the United States. In 2005, President George W. Bush appointed Crumpton Ambassador-at-Large and U.S. Coordinator for Counterterrorism. Crumpton now serves as the co-chairman and co-chief executive officer of the Crumpton Group.

Crumpton said intelligence is a determined discipline; a specific education with a purpose. Intelligence is based off four elements relevance, accuracy, timeliness and analytical judgement.

“It’s not about being right. It’s about living with the consequences of being wrong,” Crumpton said. “There is nothing more imperfect in all our endeavors than intelligence covert action at war. There’s nothing more complex. There nothing that will challenge us more.”

Crumpton used Ukraine as an example. Crumpton said a sole farmer with a cell phone can geolocate enemy armor to provide intelligence to an outgunned, outmatched Ukrainian army. Crumpton said as the world continues to grow it is driven by technology and micro actors with macro impacts that have made the battlefield and marketplace more complex.

“I look at what’s going on in Ukraine right now with that trusted network of farmers and mechanics, militia, intelligent analysts and pilots all working together. That’s how we have success in today’s world. Intelligence that feeds a dynamic trusted network,” he said.

Crumpton said Ukraine has shown a remarkable demonstration of micro actors making a macro impact with Ukrainian volunteers manning a $40,000 NLAW anti-tank weapon to take out a $2 million Russian tank.

“I am convinced that the Ukrainians are winning. They’re counter attacking,” Crumpton said. “There’s been over 600 Russian armored vehicles destroyed…There’s also been over 600 that have been abandoned or captured. Ukrainians are repurposing all of those. Stripping them of weapons and learning how to drive them to put them back into the fight.”

As far as technology, Crumpton said he doesn’t see it replacing people but rather adding to the intelligence process and the ultimate intelligence product.

“You’re not there breaking bread with your Afghan allies. You’re not there sharing risk. You’re not there learning in an intimate way what their needs really are. I don’t think that will ever change,” Crumpton said.

Crumpton addressed students and told them the more endeavors they face the more mistakes they will make. But the key, he said, is to make the best possible judgment after sufficient reflection and studying and then live with the outcome and learn from it.

“That’s also what’s exciting and fun at least for me, that’s how I’ve learned,” he said. “In the private sector, I’m always trying to do things, and I make a mistake sometimes and that’s OK. I just tried to limit the damage and move forward and be able to be better at it next time.”

Near the end of the discussion, Crumpton said the U.S. needs leaders in every sector of society. Crumpton said leaders need people who will speak up and help them lead the way.

“When I think of leadership it just doesn’t flow down. It flows up and down. It also flows sideways. That’s the only way we can tackle some of these complex issues that we’re facing in society,” he said.

