 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five free mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to Brazos County this month
0 comments

Five free mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to Brazos County this month

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
COVID-19 testing site

Members of the Texas National Guard check-in patients as they arrive at a mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Brazos County Expo on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The operation continues today, but all available appointments have been filled. More information about COVID-19 testing sites can be found at texas.gov/covid19 or brazoshealth.org.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Five free mobile COVID-19 testing sites – three in College Station and two in Bryan – will be set up in Brazos County in September.

Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5. No appointments are needed. Walk-up or drive-up testing is available. Patients do not have to have symptoms or be Brazos County residents to be tested. Patients are asked to bring a picture ID, driver’s license or other form of identification when being tested.

The first free mobile testing site will be held a the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station on Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 19-20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in College Station will be a free mobile testing site from Sept. 14-18 from noon to 8 p.m.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan will be a free mobile testing site from Sept. 21-25 from noon to 8 p.m.

Henderson Park in Bryan will hold free mobile testing on Sept. 26 and 27 from noon to 8 p.m.

The final free mobile COVID-19 testing site in Brazos County this month will be held at Brazos Fellowship in College Station Sept. 28-Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DAVACO and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are partnering to provide the upcoming mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Brazos County. 

More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert