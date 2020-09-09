Five free mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to Brazos County this month

Five free mobile COVID-19 testing sites – three in College Station and two in Bryan – will be set up in Brazos County in September.
Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5. No appointments are needed. Walk-up or drive-up testing is available. Patients do not have to have symptoms or be Brazos County residents to be tested. Patients are asked to bring a picture ID, driver’s license or other form of identification when being tested.
The first free mobile testing site will be held a the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station on Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 19-20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in College Station will be a free mobile testing site from Sept. 14-18 from noon to 8 p.m.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan will be a free mobile testing site from Sept. 21-25 from noon to 8 p.m.
Henderson Park in Bryan will hold free mobile testing on Sept. 26 and 27 from noon to 8 p.m.
The final free mobile COVID-19 testing site in Brazos County this month will be held at Brazos Fellowship in College Station Sept. 28-Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DAVACO and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are partnering to provide the upcoming mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Brazos County.
More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org.
