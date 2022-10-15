Five candidates vying for College Station ISD school board

Five candidates are vying for three seats in next month’s College Station ISD school board election.

The three-year positions on the November ballot include Place 3, Place 4 and Place 5. All seven College Station school board trustees serve in at-large positions, and all three trustees in the places up for election are completing their first term in the seat.

Joshua Benn, board vice president, sits in Place 3; Jeff Horak, board president, is the Place 4 representative; and Kimberly McAdams serves in Place 5 and is running for reelection against Michael Martinez and Morgan Mangan.

Benn and Horak are running unopposed for reelection and each shared what they hope to continue to do this term.

“Looking into school security and some of the continuing improvements that we have made and need to continue to make is important,” Benn said. “The budget is always a concern and we have taken some steps at the high school level to really begin to look at our course selection and make sure that we are not overstaffed and are using staff as efficiently as possible. Hopefully we can continue to unify the district; and make sure everybody, from the schools to the parents to the administration, are all on the same page and make sure they are all supported.”

Horak said he wanted to keep anything regarding staffing and compensation within their district, at the forefront.

“Being a top-20 school district in Texas … we are a great place to work and obviously we are a great place to live. But the flip side of that is we are restricted to what we can do as far as how much we can keep of the property taxes in College Station that go to the [district],” he said. “I also want us to continue being as competitive fiscally as we can.”

Though McAdams is completing her first term in the Place 5 position, she previously served on the board from 2011-2014. She has two children, a son who is a junior at A&M Consolidated High School and a daughter who graduated from Consol in 2021.

She has served on nine committees in the school district as well as the most recent College Station municipal bond committee, her homeowners’ association board, PTO groups, Young Men’s Service League and volunteered at the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Chrissy’s Closet, Books and a Blanket and Brazos Church Food Pantry.

“In general, I want to continue moving our school district in the direction it is going. We have an excellent school district and it always takes focus and continuous work to make it better and better,” she said. “There is really no specific agenda. And if anything I want to focus on our strategic design efforts that we did last year with the community. We had a lot of community members and came up with our strategic design framework for CSISD. Our vision and district and our goals for the district, those are the things I want to focus on and I want the district to focus on.”

Martinez is a product of College Station schools and graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 2006 before serving four years active duty in the U.S. Navy. He has two children — a son who was born in September 2021 and a 7-year-old daughter.

He serves as a board member for The Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley, is on the PTO board for Spring Creek Elementary and has participated in Leadership Brazos, Leadership Lyceum, Leadership CSISD and served on the district’s strategic design team.

“Some of my short-term goals are to really look at teacher pay and how we can get that increase even after the TRE,” he said. “The TRE is going to take care of some things right now but we need to think a little harder and take more looks at that. A long-term goal of mine is to figure out how we can sustain our growth in the city — whether that is through high school or we add on to CSHS — we need to look more into that because our growth is happening.”

Mangan has a son in third grade and a daughter in second grade in the school district. Originally from Dallas, she moved to College Station in 2008 to enroll at Texas A&M and graduated in 2012 with a degree in architecture and urban planning.

She serves as a real estate broker and is a member of Young Professionals of Aggieland, BCS Church of Christ, and local, state and national Realtor associations.

“I decided to run after I realized the last couple of years how much of an impact local government and locally elected officials impact your daily life, with the decisions they make,” she said. “I want to continue academic excellence; I think that setting high expectations typically yields high results … and supporting our teachers and making sure they are compensated appropriately. Safety and security is another and making sure our kids are safe, whether it is a physical threat or a mental threat, making sure they are safe at all times.”

For more information about the College Station school board election, contact Cari Horn, the district’s election clerk, at 979-764-5455 or at chorn@csisd.org.

Early voting starts Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.