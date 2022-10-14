Five candidates vying for Bryan ISD School Board

Five candidates are vying for three seats in next month's Bryan ISD school board election.

Single Member District 3 and Single Member District 5 each have two candidates: SMD 3 incumbent Fran Duane will face Leo Gonzalez II, while SMD 5 incumbent David Stasny will face Alton “Tiger” Burton III. Bryan board member and secretary Felicia Benford is running unopposed for her SMD 1 seat.

Benford is serving her third three-year term as SMD 1 representative and board secretary; Duane is completing her first term as SMD 3 representative; and Stasny served on the school board from 1990-2020 and was appointed in February 2021 to the SMD 5 position to complete Doug Wunneburger’s unexpired term.

“I want to find avenues or pathways to better family our community,” she said. “We have a fantastic CTE [Career and Technical Education] program. I would like to see us add more career pathways to that CTE Center. I am thinking more in the medical field, I am thinking firefighter or police officer. I have seen in other districts they have those programs and some of their CTE programs, and I would like to bring more of those career pathways to our students that are not going to attend college, but are going to go right out into the workforce.”

Gonzalez, who serves as both an attorney and a real estate broker, filed to represent SMD 3. He works with Momentum Realty and has served on the Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission. He and his wife have three children with ages ranging from 17 to 23.

“I decided to run for school board because I always say ‘If you don’t like the way something is done then do something about it.’ And my biggest concern is I think we need some more business-minded people on the school board,” he said. “I believe that our school board has become too much of a bureaucracy and it needs to be run more like a business, so we can make sure that our teachers don’t have to buy their own paper, don’t have to go and do their own copies, don’t have to sit on the floor to teach children.”

Duane, a licensed clinical social worker and small business owner, is running for reelection to serve a second term in SMD 3. She and her husband have four children between the ages of 19 and 30.

“I am a strong advocate for school safety, which includes mental health provisions and support for students, teachers and staff,” she said. “I believe that mentally healthy and physically healthy people make school safer, and when schools are safer people learn better and when people learn better we have higher student achievement and that is what school board members are for. We are to focus on comprehensive programs and student achievement.”

Burton serves as the prevention services director at the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse. He and his wife, who is also a native of Bryan and teaches at Neal Elementary School, have two children, ages 11 and 16.

“I have served on various committees and subgroups within BISD. At each level, I have had an opportunity to help foster change within the district,” he said. “I feel this would provide an even greater platform to work collaboratively with the community, other BISD trustees and administration to provide access to equitable resources and services for all students in the district.”

Stasny, who was first elected to the school board in 1990, moved from the Place 6 at-large position to the SMD 5 seat after he lost the 2020 election to current Place 6 representative Deidra Davis and was then appointed a few months later to the SMD 5 seat after Wunneburger moved outside the district boundaries, leaving the seat vacant.

“Our goal has always been not to be sitting back and doing the bare minimum but to try to find ways to make the schools even better than they are,” he said. “There are a great number of challenges with all we have been through with COVID and continuing back with school finance and all of those things, but my goal is just to be a destination district. We want to be where people say ‘I want to move to Bryan because they have a great school district.’ That is my goal.”

For more information about the Bryan school board election, contact Tiffany Lee, executive assistant to the superintendent and the board of trustees, at 979-209-1002 or at tiffany.lee@bryanisd.org.

The Eagle will preview the College Station ISD board candidates in Sunday's edition.