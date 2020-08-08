First Friday draws in crowd with vendors, live music at Astin Mansion

October will mark the 100th anniversary of the Astin Mansion in Downtown Bryan, and the venue got the party started a little early as part of August’s First Friday celebration.
The event venue — an ornate red brick Antebellum Georgian Revival structure located on West 26th Street — was closed from March through May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was very difficult, but we were very fortunate and had only two cancellations,” said venue manager Chris Dodgen. “The majority of our events were rescheduled for different dates.”
Advertising free walk-through tours and live music seemed like a good way to draw potential interest, Dodgen said. Staff members were able to book a small band, the Saddle Creek Band, to perform Friday in the mansion’s backyard. Dodgen said the band members were just happy to be able to perform for the first time since February, and his colleagues were pleased to have guests to entertain.
“Pre-COVID-19, the downtown area would start to pick up pretty good around 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” Dodgen said. “So we decided to participate, because we were tired of not doing anything. And we need to book events, to get more exposure and let people know we are here, accessible and ready to get back to hosting their events ... and a lot of people feel we are unapproachable if they are not in the market for an event, but we do offer free tours every day.”
Just a few blocks away on Downtown Bryan’s Main Street, vendors with the Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market set up displays under canopies, selling food and handmade wares. College Station resident Matthew Augustine was able to attract a few customers to his booth, which hosted an array of wire and natural gemstone jewelry he had made. Augustine explained that while he’s managed his business, Heal-Thy Vibe, for years, the pandemic changed his situation.
“After [the pandemic] started, we got creative and I started gardening,” he said, referencing veggie products he available. “I sell on Etsy as well.”
Additionally, Augustine’s fiance manufactured essential oils and hand-crafted dream catchers to attract attention to the little shop. Augustine said he was glad to be a vendor at First Friday for the first time.
“I like the interaction,” he said. “I like talking to people. I love the fresh air and just being outside, having everything out there in front of the customers.”
Another vendor, College Station resident Ginny Castillo, was also experiencing her first First Friday as an outdoor vendor. The high school senior constructs her own colorful jewelry out of resin. Like Augustine, she has had some success selling the products online while physical venues have been closed.
“This feels different, because it’s more personal,” Castillo said. “It’s more personal than selling online. Here, you can interact better... For once, it feels good to be socializing again.”
Castillo was happy to have several customers make purchases, and says she plans to set up her booth for more First Fridays in the future.
While First Friday has changed in some ways, livestreamed concerts can be seen on the Historic Downtown Bryan Facebook page, and many restaurants and businesses open their doors to the public, some with extended hours. To learn more, visit www.downtownbryan.com/first-friday-activities.
