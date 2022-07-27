First case of monkeypox confirmed in Brazos County.

The Brazos County Health District confirmed the first monkeypox case in the county Wednesday afternoon.

According to the health district, the test was performed by an accredited lab and a contact investigation has begun.

Mary Parrish, workforce development coordinator and public information officer for the health district, said it is not yet known how the person contracted the virus, but that the health district is investigating.

Parrish said that the test was administered earlier this week, but that the exact date is not yet known.

Since the positive test, Parrish said the health district has placed an order for monkeypox vaccines with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. Monkeypox vaccines are being distributed in Texas based on the number of cases per county, Parrish said.

“We have ordered some but they have not yet arrived, and unfortunately we do not have a ballpark for when they will be here,” Parrish said.

Parrish said the health district is not currently offering monkeypox testing.

“It is something we’re being mindful of during our [sexually transmitted infection] clinics, and that if we see someone who has symptoms, we will give them a referral to see a doctor to get tested,” Parrish said.

One positive test means that others in the county may already have the virus, Parrish said.

Parrish said monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease, though it can be transmitted via sex.

“We can’t classify it as an STD because it is not transferred by sex alone,” Parrish said. “It is transferred by close contact, skin to skin, or being in close proximity with someone who has monkeypox for a long period of time. … There are lots of way to get it, but we are primarily seeing it spread through sexual contact.”

According to the press release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding skin to skin contact and prolonged proximity to people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

The CDC website said monkeypox can look like pimples or blisters appearing on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body.

On Thursday at 2 p.m., Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County health authority will be holding a press conference via Facebook Live stream on the Brazos County Health District’s Facebook page.

On Monday, the World Health Organization, or WHO, declared monkeypox to be a global health emergency citing the unusual nature of the current multi-county outbreak. According to the WHO website, if cause numbers increase in both infected communities and currently uninfected communities in the next 21 days then the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee will meet to reconsider the current threat level of the virus.