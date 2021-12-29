Fireworks safety tips this New Year's Eve

Fireworks are a popular tradition to usher in the New Year in the Brazos Valley, but it’s important to make sure that fireworks are discharged safely and according to city laws.
In both Bryan and College Station, fireworks are illegal within the city limits. According to the City of Bryan, this includes “the possession, storage, sale, use and discharge of fireworks of all types are prohibited. This includes consumer fireworks, including firecrackers, smoke bombs, fountains, sparklers, poppers and roman candles.”
The College Station Fire Department recommends leaving fireworks to professionals, by attending a professional show or watching a professional firework celebration on TV, due to the risk of burning oneself or someone else, or causing a fire, said Capt. Stuart Marrs, CSFD public information officer.
According to the United States Consumer Product and Safety Commission, there were 1,600 injuries caused by firecrackers and 900 injuries caused by sparklers in their 2020 Fireworks Injuries and Deaths report.
"Sparklers are a big cause of problems because they seem so innocent and safe, but a sparkler can burn at well over 1,200 degrees, and a lot of times kids end up with the sparklers throwing them around with sparks shooting everywhere," Marrs said. "We see a lot of finger burns and hand burns because of sparklers."
Those still planning on launching fireworks outside of city limits should light them on a concrete or bare gravel surface away from trees, grass or other combustibles, and away from buildings, Marrs said. Fireworks should only be handled while sober, a responsible adult should monitor the fireworks at all time, safety gear such as gloves, eye protection and long pants and sleeves should be worn to protect against flying sparks, and all fireworks should be checked to ensure they are completely out before being disposed of to prevent a fire, according to Marrs.
“We recommend when you use fireworks, if you’re in a place where it’s legal, you leave them out and douse them with water in a bucket,” Marrs said. “Always have a water hose nearby just in case it gets into the grass or gets somewhere where a spark shouldn’t be and starts burning.”
The Brazos Valley is expected to see gusts between 25-30 mph Friday evening through midnight, followed by a front blowing in Saturday night, raising concerns over the safety of launching fireworks, KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley said.
"We are still very dry out there with a lack of rain over the past few months," Winkley said. "That could lead to higher fire danger than normal."
Parents are recommended to celebrate early with their children with a “Noon Year’s Eve” where children can play with party poppers and noisemakers, Marrs said.
“Those are safe alternative to fireworks, and if you do have kids that are staying up past dark to celebrate, you can use glow sticks,” Marrs said. “Glow sticks are a great way to have a light show and for kids to have fun celebrating past dark.”
TopDog Fireworks, located on Highway 6 in Navasota, opened its doors Dec. 20 with a 30% off sale that lasted until Dec. 28 and will be open through Jan. 1 for anyone who plans to launch fireworks in a legal area. Sue Davis, spokesperson for TopDog Fireworks, said business has been booming this year.
“We still have a lot of two-for-one deals and things like that, so there are other things that you can still get, other bargains and other discounts,” Davis said.
One of the most popular fireworks sold is called a cake, which is a square, rectangular box that only needs to be lit once to fire off multiple fireworks to make it easier and safer to use, Davis said. A cake can comes in an assortment of colors and designs from silver, gold and multicolored to loud, tall and crackling, Davis said.
“We have big assortments of things that run into several hundred dollars that I call a firework show in a box. You’ve got cakes, fountains, littles things for the kids, mortar shells, so you’ve got a little bit of everything,” she said.
TopDog Fireworks encourages everyone to follow city laws and safety guidelines, and encourages everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Davis said people should make sure to read the label, light one at a time, not to re-light a dud and never allow unsupervised children around fireworks.
“Every year [fireworks] get safer, they’re vetted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fewer people get hurt, but they’re always some [people] that are going to do something dumb,” Davis said. “Please don’t do that since we want everybody to have a happy and safe holiday.”