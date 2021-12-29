Fireworks safety tips this New Year's Eve

Those still planning on launching fireworks outside of city limits should light them on a concrete or bare gravel surface away from trees, grass or other combustibles, and away from buildings, Marrs said. Fireworks should only be handled while sober, a responsible adult should monitor the fireworks at all time, safety gear such as gloves, eye protection and long pants and sleeves should be worn to protect against flying sparks, and all fireworks should be checked to ensure they are completely out before being disposed of to prevent a fire, according to Marrs.

“We recommend when you use fireworks, if you’re in a place where it’s legal, you leave them out and douse them with water in a bucket,” Marrs said. “Always have a water hose nearby just in case it gets into the grass or gets somewhere where a spark shouldn’t be and starts burning.”

The Brazos Valley is expected to see gusts between 25-30 mph Friday evening through midnight, followed by a front blowing in Saturday night, raising concerns over the safety of launching fireworks, KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley said.

"We are still very dry out there with a lack of rain over the past few months," Winkley said. "That could lead to higher fire danger than normal."