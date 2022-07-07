Fires continue as drought conditions worsen in Brazos County

One week after Brazos County implemented a fire ban, grass fires continue to erupt as drought becomes more widespread throughout the county.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration [NOAA], 77.18% of Brazos County is now considered to be in a moderate drought while .85% has entered a severe drought. The NOAA’s website states that both moderate and severe droughts bring with them an exponential risk of wildfires.

Anthony Williams, the communications supervisor for the Day Team 1 Brazos County 911 district, said that the Fourth of July weekend saw an increase in the number of reported grass fires for Bryan and Brazos County.

“So for the city of Bryan and the county it was 17 grass fire calls from Friday thru Monday,” Williams said. "It was 11 grass fires on just July 4."

Stuart T. Marrs, the captain of the College Station Fire Department, said that while they did not see an increase in the number of grass fires from one weekend to the next, 80% of last weekend’s fires happened on the Fourth of July.

“From Friday, July 1 through about midnight July 4, [the College Station Fire Department] responded to five grass fires,” Marrs said. “Four of those were between 8 p.m. and midnight on the Fourth.”

John Nielsen-Gammon, a professor of Atmospheric Sciences at Texas A&M University, said that even though the current drought is not as bad as 2011, the average temperature has been much higher.

“For at least the year-to-date, Texas has had about 50% more rainfall on average than it did in 2011,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “But it’s still the largest drought since that time [and] temperatures have been warmer than they were in 2011.”

Droughts often get worse as summers progress, Nielsen-Gammon said.

“July is typically a month of low rainfall and August is not much better,” he said. “Meanwhile, with high temperatures, the drought impacts gradually get worse and worse over time.”

Nielsen-Gammon, who is also the Texas state climatologist, said low water has an effect on local agriculture.

“Around here you can get a couple of hay cuttings during the summer, but we’re not seeing substantial growth right now,” he said. “Plants are gradually going into dormancy early.”

If the drought continues, Nielsen-Gammon said irrigated crops also could struggle. More than just the average amount of rainfall would be needed to end the drought, he added.

“You’d want to see a couple months worth of above-normal rainfall in order to get out of a moderate to severe short-term drought,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “So that’s basically what we’re hoping for at some point.”

Nielsen-Gammon said that Texas' current drought plays into the larger drought conditions of the entire Southwest.

“The details are different in different places, but higher temperatures are playing an important role here as they do elsewhere in leading to greater evaporation and greater water demand,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “Analysis that we’ve contributed to basically shows that soil conditions are likely to become steadily drier over time.”

This could mean drought becomes a more seasonal phenomenon, according to Nielsen-Gammon.

“There’s not solid evidence for a long-term decrease in rainfall amounts, but the water won’t last as long as it used to,” he said.