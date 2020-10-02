Fire destroys home in Washington County

A Washington County home was destroyed Wednesday afternoon after a fire, officials said.

According to a social media post from the Washington County Firefighters Association, Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Gay Hill VFD were called to a home in the 9500 block of Lake Forest Circle around 5:45 p.m. Berlin VFD also provided aid, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible. The structure was deemed a loss. Firefighters said no injuries were reported, but two pets were killed in the blaze. The fire was brought under control after 4 1/2 hours.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, officials said.