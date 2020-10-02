Fire destroys home in Washington County

A Washington County home was destroyed Wednesday afternoon after a fire, officials said.
According to a social media post from the Washington County Firefighters Association, Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Gay Hill VFD were called to a home in the 9500 block of Lake Forest Circle around 5:45 p.m. Berlin VFD also provided aid, officials said.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible. The structure was deemed a loss. Firefighters said no injuries were reported, but two pets were killed in the blaze. The fire was brought under control after 4 1/2 hours.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, officials said.
Michael K. Young
Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young speaks to members of the media in the KAMU studio following his retirement announcement Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Young will retire at the end of the school year.
BREMOND
Normangee grabbed a 29-14 victory over Bremond in a clash of Brazos Valley Class 2A teams. (Eagle photo by Michael Miller).
20200828 BREMOND V NORMANGEE NEWS MM 02
Storm clouds loom on the horizon during last week’s football game between Bremond and Normangee in Bremond. High school football kicked off across the state last week.
Rainy weather
Sebastian Alvear helps Carol Bienski load groceries in her vehicle as rain falls over Bryan-College Station on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2020. The National Weather Service says more rain is likely today.
Rainy weather
A pedestrian walks on Texas A&M's campus as heavy rain falls over College Station on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2020. The National Weather Service says more rain is likely today.
Michael K. Young
Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young responds to media questions at the KAMU studio on Texas A&M's campus on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Young will retire at the end of the school year.
Snook vs. Thorndale football
The Star Spangled Banner is played at the Bluejay’s new stadium before Friday night’s game between Snook and Thorndale in Snook.
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Thorndale’s Cayden Nicholson (12) and Snook’s Justin Supak (3) meet for the coin toss before Friday night’s game at the Bluejay’s new stadium in Snook.
Snook vs. Thorndale football
The Bluejays celebrate an interception by Snook’s Cameron Conerway (4) in the second quarter of Friday’s game against Thorndale on Sept. 4, 2020, in Snook.
Veteran funeral
The American Legion Post 159 Honor Guard's Roger E. Smith offers his condolences to Janie Garcia during a graveside service for her husband, combat infantryman and Vietnam veteran Ubaldo M. Garcia, in the newly designated veterans section of the Bryan City Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Garcia was the first veteran to be buried in the new section of the cemetery.
20200904 MADISONVILLE V LIBERTY MM 01
Madisonville's Armando Juarez (3) rushes against Liberty's Caleb Chandler (16) during game action at Mustang Stadium in Madisonville on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Highway accident
Wet roads on Saturday made for potentially hazardous driving conditions in the Brazos Valley.
Parsons Mounted Cavalry
Senior Benjamin Kaplan prepares a horse for riding class Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Dorothy and Arthur McFerrin '65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters. Junior and seniors in the Cavalry attend four hours of riding instruction per week. While some students have grown up around animals, others are just learning. "We have a lot of students here who are not familiar with animals, they have not ever ridden horses before so they're learning, and then we have our seniors that have much more experience," said Military Advisor Lt. Col. Jeff Gardner. "Cadets are responsible for all aspects of this operation," he said.
College Station HS football practice
College Station football players practice tackling Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Cougar Field.
College Station HS football practice
Players jump over obstacles while carrying the ball during practice Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Cougar Field.
Rudder football practice
Rudder football players practice Monday afternoon at Rudder High School on Sept. 7, 2020.
Rudder football practice
Varsity and junior varsity players warm-up at the start of practice Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Rudder High School.
A&M Consolidated HS football practice
The ball is handed off as A&M Consolidated players practice Monday morning at Tigerland Stadium on Sept. 7, 2020.
A&M Consolidated HS football practice
A&M Consolidated head coach Lee Fedora looks on during football practice Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Tigerland Stadium.
Bryan HS football Practice
Bryan football players participate in drills during practice Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Merrill Green Stadium.
Bryan HS football Practice
Bryan head coach and campus coordinator Ross Rogers works with varsity and junior varsity players during football practice Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
TAMU Mask Giveaway
Texas A&M sophomore Chris Knapp, left, is among the students to pick-up free supplies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as Jazmin Jones and fellow members of the Health Promotion team give away bags filled with face masks, hand sanitizer and candy on campus on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
TAMU Mask Giveaway
Sarah Beth Heiar, left, with the Health Promotion office at Texas A&M gives away bags filled with face masks, hand sanitizer and candy to students on campus including sophomore Andrew Mason, center, on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. The giveaway was one of several that have taken place recently to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
20200908 RUDDER VBALL MM 01
Rudder head volleyball coach Jacky Pence, left, instructs Gracie Menchaca during volleyball practice Tuesday at The Armory. Class 5A and 6A volleyball teams opened fall practice Monday.
Weather at Texas A&M
Pedestrians walk in front of the Sul Ross statue on the Texas A&M campus in College Station on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Weather at Texas A&M
Pedestrians walk on the Texas A&M campus in College Station on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Weather at Texas A&M
Raindrops fall on the ground on the Texas A&M campus in College Station on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
TAMU Mask Giveaway
Junior Alexis Broussard, left, is handed supplies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as Sarah Beth Heiar and other members of the Health Promotion team at Texas A&M help keep students safe by giving away bags filled with face masks, hand sanitizer and candy on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
Car crash
A Bryan firefighter walks past a car that crashed through the front entrance to WB Liquors and Wine on Wednesday. Bryan Police Department spokesperson Ofc. Kole Taylor said no one was injured and no one had been cited for the incident as of Wednesday evening.
Suicide awareness and prevention
Black flags representing lives lost to suicide are seen Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in front of the Academic Building at Texas A&M University as part of Not Another Aggie Suicide Awareness Month. To mark World Suicide Prevention Day, a virtual candlelight vigil will take place at 8 p.m. tonight. More information about the vigil and other events, including a 4-week virtual walk challenge, can be found at
caps.tamu.edu/notanotheraggie.
Two-vehicle crash
A GMC sport utility vehicle is flipped over following a crash that also involved a Ford F-150 pickup at the intersection of E. Villa Maria Road and Nash Street on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Two people in the SUV and one person in the pickup were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Picnic at the Park
Texas A&M students and friends Elizabeth Jacks, left, and Grace Evans enjoy a picnic at Research Park while celebrating what they jokingly called "Thursday Girls' Day" on Sept. 10, 2020, in College Station.
Arby Wager
Arby Wager sits on his back patio while waving to friends and family as they drive by to wish him a happy 92nd birthday on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Wager, a veteran of the Korean War, is a longtime member of the VFW and American Legion Post 159.
TAMU graduate student protest
Texas A&M University graduate students and supporters protest what they say are unsafe working conditions during a rally Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, on the steps of the Jack K. Williams Administration Building.
Hazel Von Roeder
Hazel Von Roeder stands outside her Bryan home on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, after being surprised by family with lawn decorations celebrating her 99th birthday. "I couldn't believe this when I got up this morning and came out here," she said. Von Roeder, who also flies a U.S. flag out front, served as a nurse during World War II, a flight nurse during the Korean War and reached the rank of Captain the U.S. Air Force in her military career. "That part of my life I wouldn't change. I love my country," she said.
A&M Consolidated vs. Cypress Ranch
A&M Consolidated’s Jordyn English (2) hits a kill attempt during the third set against Cypress Ranch on Tuesday at Tiger Gym.
Aggie Park
Kyle Field is viewed Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2020 from Aggie Park, a popular tailgating spot for football games. Tailgating will not be allowed prior to Texas A&M's season opener on Sept. 26.
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station’s Riley Newton (12) hits the ball as Houston Episcopal’s Abigail Klinkerman (14) and Jenniya Lane (9) attempt to block in the first set Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Cougar Gym.
COVID-19 testing
Michelle Herrera explains to a patient how to properly swab their cheek as samples are collected at a free mobile COVID-19 test site at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in College Station on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Testing continues from noon to 8 p.m. today through Friday at the church and at the Lincoln Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting. Other upcoming dates and times can be found by visiting
brazoshealth.org. Appointments are not necessary and patients do not need to be symptomatic.
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
The Bryan Vikings and Rudder Rangers meet for a scrimmage at Merrill Green Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Discovery on The Green
Amanda Fellers watches as her daughter, Maelee, 23 months, dances while attending Discovery on The Green at Century Square on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Discovery on The Green is a free program for young children hosted by the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley in partnership with Pure Energy Dance Productions with activities including games, dance and story time. After pausing in March due to the pandemic, the program has restarted and is offered from 10 to 11 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, weather permitting.
TAMU Police
Sgt. Jennifer Enloe of the Texas A&M University Police Department sits behind the wheel of her patrol vehicle on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Texas A&N University
A Texas A&M University campus tour for prospective students and their parents stops along Military Walk on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
20200918 NAVASOTA V HUFFMAN MM 04
Navasota's Hayden Woodard (8) makes a leaping interception while teammate Joel Castaneda (6) defends a pass intended for Huffman-Hargrave's Lincoln O'Neal (24) during game action at Navasota High School on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Kyle Field COVID precautions
Signage at Kyle Field reminds visitors of COVID-19 precautions in place. Kevin Hurley, A&M’s senior associate athletic director for facilities, said security personnel have been trained to follow COVID-19 protocols and have the ability to remove fans who continue to not wear masks inside the stadium.
20200919 CS V BRYAN MM 03
College Station's Emery Goerig (11) and Ana De La Garza (7) look to block Bryan's Morgan Riley (9) during game action at Viking Gym on Saturday.
B-CS Ginsburg vigil
Hallie Gammon, left, helps Jane Sherman light her candle during a candlelight vigil for former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg at Bryan City Hall on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Ginsberg died Friday.
Voter registration
Texas A&M sophomore Christine Abreo fills out a voter registration form during a registration drive on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Davis Diamond. Associate Director of Student Athlete Engagement Kristi Mejias estimated about 100 people registered to vote during the first four hours of the drive, which took place on National Voter Registration Day.
Voter registration
Texas A&M volleyball player Camryn Ennis speaks with Sofia Lozano, president of Aggies Vote, while registering to vote Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 during a registration drive for the university's students, faculty and staff at Davis Diamond on National Voter Registration Day. Associate Director of Student Athlete Engagement Kristi Mejias estimated about 100 people registered to vote during the first four hours of the drive.
Voter registration
Texas A&M freshman Chloe Mitchell registers to vote during a registration drive for the university's students, faculty and staff at Davis Diamond on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, National Voter Registration Day. Associate Director of Student Athlete Engagement Kristi Mejias estimated about 100 people registered to vote during the first four hours of the drive.
Collision closes Harvey Road exit
rFirst responders work the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Harvey Road exit of southbound Texas 6 in College Station on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. According to College Station Fire Department spokesman Stuart Marrs, four people were evaluated by paramedics, and one was transported to a local hospital. College Station police said through social media that the ramp was briefly closed while the incident was investigated.
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 02
Bryan's Heaven Dunn (17) goes for a kill against Brenham's Emma Silvey (5) and Tanner Dickens (12) during game action at Bryan High School on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Dr. Deborah L. Birx
Dr. Deborah L. Birx sits nearby as Texas A&M President Michael K. Young speaks about her visit to College Station on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at the Texas A&M Innovative Learning Classroom.
Mid Valley Gin
Jorge Cantu Jr. checks on cotton as a machine separates the lint from seeds, sticks and other debris at Mid-Valley Gin on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 near Mumford. The ginnery typically begins processing seed cotton in early September but wet weather caused a later start this year. While it is still too early to estimate how many bales will be produced this harvest season, Mid-Valley Gin produced 30,000 bales in 2019.
Gibbons Creek power plant
Officials stopped using Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station when low gas prices made it difficult for a coal plant to compete.
Gibbons Creek power plant
While GCERG’s plans for redevelopment of the Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station and Reservoir do not include restarting the coal plant, they do include “renewable energy, agricultural, commercial or industrial redevelopment opportunities.”
Business summit
Speaking at the Brazos Valley Business Summit on Friday, Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs put Texas A&M’s annual economic impact on the state at $3 billion and praised attendees for their work in helping the local economy flourish.
Allen Academy vs. St. Joseph
Allen Academy’s Ryan Hassell (9) and Aaron Boegner, right, stop St. Joseph’s Twister Barrington during the first quarter Friday.
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan’s Jayrin Jackson (91) tackles Waller quarterback Caleb Godfrey during the first quarter Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.
20200925 CS V HUTTO MM 04
College Station’s Roderick Brown (1) runs for a touchdown past Hutto’s Braylon Sugg (6) and Landyn Watson (21) on Friday at Cougar Stadium.
Kyle Field
Kyle Field will host Texas A&M's football opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M fans cheer before Texas A&M's game against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
College Station City Hall construction
A steel beam is lowered into place as work continues Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 on construction of the new College Station city hall building. The three-story, 79,000-square-foot building will be located behind the existing city hall on Texas Avenue and is expected to be completed in 2022.
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks at a press conference after touring the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies facility on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit
