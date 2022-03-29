 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Filings close for vacant Bryan City Council District 4 seat

Filings for the Bryan City Council Single Member District 4 position closed on Monday.

James Edge of Bryan was the lone candidate who filed, and since he was the only candidate there is no need for a special election.

Edge will replace Councilman Flynn Adcock, who died in January.

Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta said the council will swear in Edge during the May council meeting, between May 10-18.

Edge's unexpired term will end in November 2024.

