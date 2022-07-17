Filing set to start for B-CS City Council seats; nine positions up for election

Filing for a total of nine city council positions in College Station and Bryan opens Saturday in preparation for the general election on Nov. 8.

Candidates can file for a seat on the College Station City Council beginning Saturday. The filing period for College Station runs through 5 p.m. Aug. 22. Three seats are included on the 2022 ballot including Mayor, Place 1 and Place 2.

College Station City Secretary Tanya Smith said the mayoral and Place 1 seats are term limited while Place 2 is up for election. All positions are for four-year terms.

“We held our Council 101 meeting in June where we met with people who wanted to learn how to file and what the positions entail, and what to expect when you are running,” she said Friday. “People who are interested can go to our city website and we will keep things updated as they happen and names are announced.”

In order to be considered for a seat on the College Station Council, a candidate must be at least 18 years old on the first day of the term to be filled, a U.S. citizen, qualified Texas voter and a College Station resident for at least one year prior to Election Day.

Candidate packets for are available in the College Station City Secretary’s Office in City Hall at 1101 Texas Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applicants can submit their packets in person or by mailing them to P.O. Box 9960, College Station, 77842.

For information regarding the College Station Council election, contact Smith at 764-3541 or email tdsmith@cstx.gov.

Bryan

Bryan City Council filing begins for five available seats: Mayor, Single Member District 1, Single Member District 2, Single Member District 5 and City Councilmember At Large (Place 6).

Filing starts on Monday, July 25 and ends on Aug. 22 by 6 p.m. for the Single Member District 3 place, which is part of the special election to fill a vacancy.

The seats of Mayor, districts 1 and 2 and the At-Large Place 6 positions are all term limited, according to Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta.

“We have a tremendous interest in the election. We have sent out a record number of packets out,” she said Friday. “We have sent out about 25 packets so far.”

Strata will host a meeting for anyone interested in running for Bryan City Council to educate applicants about candidacy and how to run for a city seat. The meeting will take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the city’s chambers.

“This was really the first year of our transition plan to four year terms. This is the first election we have had where we are going to start transitioning to four-year terms. We did not anticipate two incumbents giving up their seats to run for mayor,” she said. “We are going to have six of the seven seats on the ballot. The mayor and Districts 1 and 2 seats will be elected to four year terms. District 5 and Place 6, will be elected to special two-year terms to get them on an alternating even-year numbered rotation. The next time they come up in 2024, they will be elected to full four-year terms, and someone will fill the remainder of the District 3 seat.”

In order to be considered for a seat on the Bryan Council, a candidate must:

Be 18 years of age or older, and be a U.S. citizen.

Be a registered voter in the City of Bryan and if running for a single member district, a registered voter of that district, on the date of filing for elected office.

Have resided within the State of Texas continuously for 12 months immediately preceding the deadline for filing for a place on the ballot.

Have resided continuously for 12 months in the single member district immediately preceding Election Day if running for a single member district place on the Council.

If elected, a council member from a single member district must remain a resident of that district for the entire term.

Not have been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Not have been finally convicted of a felony from which the candidate has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.

Not have a financial interest in any contract, job, work, or service of or to the city of Bryan, or the sale to the city of Bryan of any supplies, equipment, material, or real or personal property.

Candidate packets are available in the Bryan City Secretary’s Office at the Bryan Municipal Building in Room 302 at 300 South Texas Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Packets can also be sent via email from the city’s secretary office.

Applicants can submit their packets via email, in person or by mailing them to P.O. Box 1000, Bryan, 77805.

For information regarding the Bryan Council election, contact Stratta at 209-5002 or email mstratta@bryantx.gov.