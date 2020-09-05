File now for College Station short term rental permits

College Station residents can now apply for a permit to operate short-term rentals. The city’s ordinance related to STRs goes into effect Oct. 1.
An STR is a residential unit that is rented out for fewer than 30 consecutive days. As outlined in the new ordinance, which was passed by the city council in June, STR operators have to collect and remit hotel occupancy taxes each month. Permits that owners obtain are valid for one year before they must be renewed. They cost $100, and an additional $100 is required for inspection. The annual renewal costs $75.
When the new ordinance takes effect, STR owners also must have life safety equipment such as smoke detectors and a fire extinguisher in the residence. They also are asked to provide a brochure to guests with neighborhood information and emergency numbers.
Assistant to the City Manager Brian Piscacek’s recent post on the city blog outlines six steps that STR owners should move through to meet the new ordinance’s requirements, from how to request access to the online permitting system to registering to properly remit HOT funds.
Some applications already have been sent to the city, Piscacek said in a Thursday interview. He said the new rules have been well received so far.
“Generally, anyone who’s operating one now is going to be able to do so moving forward,” Piscacek said. “The only real difference is there are a few extra pieces they have to follow. … But by and large, there’s nothing that’s fundamentally different.”
According to previous reporting in The Eagle, ordinance drafting began in January after the city had researched resident opinions, regulations in other cities and court cases concerning short-term rental rules. The approved ordinance was the third draft the city reviewed this year before making the final decision.
The ordinance does not permit non-owner-occupied short-term rentals within certain parts of the city, but the rule allows currently operating STRs to be grandfathered in. Those who want to be grandfathered in have until Nov. 27 to apply for a permit. Applicants must show that they have been operating an STR, with evidence that they remitted hotel occupancy taxes.
The process that is in place is a solid foundation to work from, Piscacek said, but he emphasized that officials want to hear what STR owners think about it so that operations can best fit their needs.
“We want to create a process that we can improve on over time, and ultimately, we just want to be as user friendly as possible,” he said.
For more information on how to operate an STR under the new ordinance, visit cstx.gov/STR.
