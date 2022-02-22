Fatal hit-and-run driver Pedro Puga sentenced to 15 years

Pedro Puga was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday relating to a fatal hit and run that occurred on Texas Avenue on Sept. 14, 2019, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.
Carly Beatty, 19, and two roommates were walking back to their townhouse southbound on Texas Avenue just north of University Drive at 2 a.m. Puga lost control of his vehicle, struck Beatty and continued to drive.
A caller was on the phone with 9-1-1 operators to report a drunk driver when the incident occurred. The caller stayed on the line and followed Puga, who pulled into a nearby restaurant to inspect his vehicle before speeding away. Puga was located in the Tejas Center parking lot behind H-E-B where he fled from officers on foot. During the chase, Puga threw a backpack into bushes that contained a handgun.
Officers received a search warrant for Puga’s blood and three hours later the test indicated he had a blood-alcohol concentration of .032. Puga also tested positive for THC, cocaine metabolites and etizolam, a substance similar to Xanax not available in the United States.
Paramedics and officers stabilized Beatty before she was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital and then life-flighted to Houston. She died from her injuries a week later.
Puga was charged with manslaughter and accident involving death, both second-degree felonies with punishment of 2-20 years in prison. Prosecutors consulted with the Beatty family and the defendant pled guilty to both charges. An affirmative deadly weapon finding was added to the manslaughter charge that guaranteed Puga must serve half of his sentence before he is parole eligible. Puga also pleaded guilty to evading arrest/detention.
“We are relieved that the perpetrator admitted guilt and will be serving time,” the Beatty family said in a press release. “We are devastated that our beautiful daughter Carly had her life taken from her at such a young age and is now unable to fulfill her dreams of becoming a veterinarian. In her honor, we have opened a nonprofit called Carly’s Way to continue her dream.”