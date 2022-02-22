Fatal hit-and-run driver Pedro Puga sentenced to 15 years

Pedro Puga was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday relating to a fatal hit and run that occurred on Texas Avenue on Sept. 14, 2019, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

Carly Beatty, 19, and two roommates were walking back to their townhouse southbound on Texas Avenue just north of University Drive at 2 a.m. Puga lost control of his vehicle, struck Beatty and continued to drive.

A caller was on the phone with 9-1-1 operators to report a drunk driver when the incident occurred. The caller stayed on the line and followed Puga, who pulled into a nearby restaurant to inspect his vehicle before speeding away. Puga was located in the Tejas Center parking lot behind H-E-B where he fled from officers on foot. During the chase, Puga threw a backpack into bushes that contained a handgun.

Officers received a search warrant for Puga’s blood and three hours later the test indicated he had a blood-alcohol concentration of .032. Puga also tested positive for THC, cocaine metabolites and etizolam, a substance similar to Xanax not available in the United States.