Family of Aggie struck in ’19 files wrongful death suit

The parents of a Texas A&M University student who died in 2019 in College Station have filed a $1 million civil lawsuit against the man accused of causing her death.

The wrongful-death lawsuit against Bryan resident Pedro Damion Puga was filed Friday morning in Brazos County.

Carly Beatty was a sophomore at Texas A&M in September 2019 when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street at the intersection of Texas Avenue and University Drive around 2 a.m.

Witnesses told police the driver of the car didn’t stop to help but pulled into a parking lot to check the damage to his vehicle. Authorities said Puga was driving the car and left the area on foot when he saw police. He was arrested several blocks away from the accident scene and told officers he didn’t deal with “the laws,” according to an officer’s arrest report.

Beatty, an animal science major, spent a week at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston before dying from her injuries. She was 19.

Puga, who was 17 at the time of the accident, has been indicted on a manslaughter charge and is awaiting trial in the Brazos County Jail. Manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.