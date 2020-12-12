Family of Aggie struck in ’19 files wrongful death suit

The parents of a Texas A&M University student who died in 2019 in College Station have filed a $1 million civil lawsuit against the man accused of causing her death.
The wrongful-death lawsuit against Bryan resident Pedro Damion Puga was filed Friday morning in Brazos County.
Carly Beatty was a sophomore at Texas A&M in September 2019 when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street at the intersection of Texas Avenue and University Drive around 2 a.m.
Witnesses told police the driver of the car didn’t stop to help but pulled into a parking lot to check the damage to his vehicle. Authorities said Puga was driving the car and left the area on foot when he saw police. He was arrested several blocks away from the accident scene and told officers he didn’t deal with “the laws,” according to an officer’s arrest report.
Beatty, an animal science major, spent a week at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston before dying from her injuries. She was 19.
Puga, who was 17 at the time of the accident, has been indicted on a manslaughter charge and is awaiting trial in the Brazos County Jail. Manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Puga posted bail the day after his initial arrest, but he was arrested again several days later and charged with tampering with evidence and unlawfully carrying a weapon in connection with the crash. He has been at the Brazos County Jail since, with bail set at $168,000.
A jury trial in the criminal case has been set for March, according to Brazos County court records.
Following Beatty’s death, her family released a statement to The Battalion, the A&M campus newspaper, that said her “joyful and loving spirit will be missed by many.”
Robert and Suzanne Beatty of Frisco are seeking a jury trial against Puga for wrongful death, negligence and gross negligence, according to the lawsuit filed Friday.
They are represented by attorney Michael Stacy from the Addison law firm of Juneau, Boll and Stacy.
