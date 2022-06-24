Extreme heat on the rise, BCS residents urged to keep cool and drink plenty of water

Bryan-College Station is on track to having the hottest June ever recorded and residents are advised to keep cool in the shade this weekend as temperatures continue to rise, according to KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley.

“We are running about two and a half months early on our heat. We all know it’s hot, we all know it’s humid, but be mindful to take some breaks, drink some water, and take care of yourself in the heat,” Winkley said Friday afternoon. “While most of us have air conditioning and have that luxury, not everybody has that luxury. So if you know of somebody, especially like the elderly, who may not have adequate air conditioning, maybe check on them and make sure they have a cool space and they are doing OK. It is also not really getting that cool overnight, so if you don’t have air conditioning, your body doesn’t have a chance to reset and relax with the humidity continuing overnight.”

Heat advisories were issued Friday until 7 p.m. in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker and Washington counties. Winkley said heat advisories could be issued from the National Weather Service for Saturday and Sunday.

Heat advisories are issued when the heat index, which is the inherent temperature that you feel, is around 108, and the air temperature is 103 degrees or higher, Winkley said. There were some heat advisories issued earlier in the month for BCS, but we are seeing them earlier than we normally would and for an extended period of time, he said.

“You can issue a heat advisory, which is pretty common, and you can issue excessive heat warnings, which are when we get a heat index over 110 degrees. That is the real dangerous time to where you wouldn’t want to be outside more than 10 to 15 minutes at a time,” he said. “Those usually happen in August or September when it is really humid. For now, we have a little bit of a drier heat as we get into the weekend.”

Going into Saturday and Sunday, Winkley said air temperatures are likely to stay between 101-103 degrees, and there may be a chance of rain going into next week.

“Depending on a feature in the Gulf [of Mexico] we will see where it moves and how much it can bring, but there is a chance for rain and there could be some pretty heavy downpours in some spots between Monday and Tuesday,” he said. “However, that feature hasn’t developed yet so we have to wait and see but there is a chance for rain and storms. Those are needed as we head into the Fourth of July and we see all of these burn bans popping up, and if we get them, it will help cool down the air as well.”

Bradley Brookamp, a forecaster at National Weather Service for Houston/Galveston areas, said depending on where you live you might feel the heat differently, and the Brazos Valley was getting close to a hotter threshold, so they issued a heat advisory Friday.

“We put out a heat advisory for consistency, but also because we are approaching that threshold and generally, because of how hot it is, there are some concerns we have in terms of the impacts it will have on people,” he said. “A lot of people don’t realize how extreme heat can be, usually when you hear about dangerous weather, the things that pop into your head are like a hurricane or a tornado. But heat and floods are our two major killers when it comes to dangerous weather conditions. We want to get that message out that it is going to be a fairly hot weekend.”

As a reminder, Brookamp urged residents not to leave young children or animals in a hot car, as the temperature inside will exceed the outside temperature.

Jennifer Smith, utilities office manager for College Station Utilities, said as people are urged to stay inside they need to be mindful of ways they can conserve energy before they crank up their AC units.

“The best thing for people to do is to try to have their air conditioner set as high as they can. If you are used to putting it on 70, maybe putting it up a couple of degrees higher, it will help your AC unit from running all of the time,” she said. “When there is a heat advisory, unfortunately, no matter what you have your AC set on it is pretty much going to run all the time because it is trying to keep up with the heat outside.”

Residents can make sure air filters have been changed out every 30 days as this can also help conserve energy, she said.

“Say you like it on 73 when you are home, well if you are leaving for an extended period of time maybe bumping it up a couple of degrees would be OK,” Smith said. “I would not turn your AC unit off, and I would not turn it up to 85 and then get home and turn it back down to 73, because it will run nonstop trying to cool your house back down to 73. I would not encourage people to turn it off or make a significant change in temperature.”

To view current heat advisories across Texas, visit weather.gov.

