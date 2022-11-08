Extra! Extra! Extra compensation for CSISD employees

College Station school district employees received good news Tuesday night.

With 61.2% of voters in approval, the College Station school district’s Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election — labeled College Station Independent School District Proposition A on the ballot — to increase compensation for district employees has passed.

In August, the board unanimously approved a deficit budget of $1.5 million, a tax rate of $1.1781 per $100 valuation and ordered a VATRE that would allow the district to utilize the approved tax rate. The approved tax rate is 3.7 cents lower than the 2021-22 tax rate; this means that even though members of the district will be paying more in taxes, they will be paying less than the previous fiscal year.

“In essence, what the VATRE asks is instead of compressing or lowering the tax rate 6.7 cents, which is being triggered by the values and school funding mechanism by the state is to reduce it 3.7 cents, that allows three of those pennies to stay in the tax rate — they are already there, we are not adding — we are just not reducing that additional approved,” Superintendent Mike Martindale told The Eagle on Oct. 26.

Prior to Tuesday’s vote, Martindale said they would use the revenue and generate it on those three pennies and put it all toward employee compensation for teachers and staff raises.

“That three cents would generate $3.3 million in local dollars, which triggers the state to have to contribute $1.7 million,” he said. “So those three pennies would bring in about $5 million for the district, which would go toward increased compensation.”

The approved tax rate is made up of a maintenance and operations [M&O] rate of $0.9151 and an interest and sinking — or debt service — tax rate of $0.2630, which is unchanged from the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Because it has been approved, every $100,000 of valuation will equate to $30 on someone’s tax bill, Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for the College Station school district, told The Eagle on Oct. 26. For example, if a house is valued at $500,000, that will equate to $150 on their tax bill.

For a new teacher with zero years of experience, the current salary is $47,000 per year; now that the TRE is approved, a new teacher’s salary will start at $49,600 per year, Martindale said.

Prior to the vote, district employees were being paid an average of 8% less than comparable districts — those who are close in proximity and size — Glenewinkel said. With the approval of the VATRE, the district will move into the 97-98% range of comparable compensations, he said.

In the current budget, there is already a 2% raise for all district employees, Martindale said. Because the VATRE was approved, everyone with the exception of administrators, will receive an additional 4% raise on top of 2% for a total of 6% pay increase, he said.

“We’re very appreciative and grateful for the support of the taxpayers in CSISD and their passage of Proposition A,” Martindale said following Tuesday’s vote. “We are just very excited and again, as I mentioned, grateful for the support of our community and the support of the district in pursuing this so that we can compensate our teachers and our employees as best as possible to retain and recruit quality folks to continue to ensure that College Station ISD remains one of the best school districts in the state of Texas.”

CSISD School Board Elections

Voters also reelected Jeff Horak, Joshua Benn and Kimberly McAdams to their respective at-large seats on the school board.

Horak and Benn ran unopposed and were reelected. McAdams received 45% of the vote in the Place 5 race against Michael Martinez and Morgan Mangan.

Horak served as board president during his first term from 2019-22 and was reelected to Place 4. Benn served as vice president of the board during his first term from 2019-22 and was reelected to Place 3.

Though McAdams just completed her first term in the Place 5 position, she previously served on the board from 2011-2014. She is married to Dan McAdams and has two children, a son who is a junior at A&M Consolidated High School and a daughter who graduated from A&M Consolidated in 2021.

The Eagle reached out to McAdams following Tuesday’s vote and did not receive a response as of press time.

“In general, I want to continue moving our school district in the direction it is going. We have an excellent school district and it always takes focus and continuous work to make it better and better,” McAdams told The Eagle on Oct. 15. “There is really no specific agenda. And, if anything, I want to focus on our strategic design efforts that we did last year with the community. We had a lot of community members and came up with our strategic design framework for CSISD. Our vision and district and our goals for the district, those are the things I want to focus on and I want the district to focus on.”

Horak, Benn and McAdams will be sworn into the board at the Dec. 13 meeting in the Board Room at 1812 Welsh, Glenewinkel said. College Station school board meetings begin at 7 p.m.