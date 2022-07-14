Experts host panel as COVID-19 cases rise in Brazos County

Doctors and nurses from Brazos County discussed the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine while dispelling misinformation at the Brazos Center on Thursday evening.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations were provided to the public alongside an expert panel hosted by the Texas A&M University Health Maroon Line Clinic, Brazos Valley Dispute Resolution Center and the Texas A&M School of Public Health. The experts on the panel spoke on the current vaccination rate in the county and the growing number of COVID-19 cases while answering questions from the public.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Thursday, 51.47% of the eligible population in Brazos County was fully vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine, while 61.96% of the state's entire eligible population was vaccinated.

Santos Navarrette, director of the Brazos County Health Department, said during the forum that the county, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is currently considered to be at high threat for COVID, and unvaccinated people need to consider getting a shot.

“The message to the community is we need to get fully vaccinated and get the booster doses as appropriate,” Navarrette said. “We need to make sure that we take those non-pharmaceutical interventions into play. Social distancing when you’re in a confined space, wearing a mask … [and] if you’re sick, don’t come to work.”

Navarrette said cases have been on an upward trajectory since May.

“May 12 we were at 16 [COVID cases] a day; July 12 we were at 91,” Navarrette said. “So, you can see it’s almost a 450% increase in COVID cases in our community.”

Dr. Robert Carpenter, director of the MD Plus Program at Texas A&M's College of Medicine, said that the vaccine has saved lives.

“It’s amazing to me that folks who, like myself, have a history of being immunocompromised [and] are over the age of 50 and probably would have died had I, [or they] caught COVID-19 in April or May of 2020 are now able to be protected and protect their family,” Carpenter said.

An audience member asked Carpenter about whether they should vaccinate their young children or wait until a new vaccine targeting the more recent variants becomes available.

“I have had people throw tomatoes and all kinds of other stuff at me all the time because 'most little kids don’t die,'” Carpenter said. “[But] I have seen it. I’ve seen it happen where they do [die] from COVID-19. So my recommendation is that they do get vaccinated, not because they’re likely to pass away, but because we have now shown that there is at least equal if not higher risk for small children to have long-COVID symptoms.”

Carpenter said one problem is it is difficult to track positive case numbers with at-home tests.

“The vast majority of people who are asymptomatic, or even symptomatic, and have COVID-19 never get reported anymore,” Carpenter said. “So we are really kind of flying blind, in my opinion, into the pandemic at this point.”

Rachel Lawlis, a registered nurse at Baylor, Scott & White, spoke on the importance of ensuring that community members receive information regarding COVID-19 from trusted sources.

“People seem to trust newscasters more than actual doctors at this time,” Lawlis said. “There’s been many fear tactics in the media and misinformation that people have been really quick to accept rather than just listening to their health care professionals.”

Lawlis said that while, even after the vaccine, medical facilities are seeing a higher number of patients, the scene is not as bleak as some media outlets make it out to be.

“I actually feel like doctors and nurses have a message of hope surrounding COVID-19 that isn’t seen in the media,” Lawlis said. “The vaccines are doing a great job. There’s new treatments out every day, they just continue to report on deaths and other statistics like that.”

Carpenter said he understands vaccines are not for everyone and that’s why having a dialogue is important.

“We have to have open conversations about how people continue to protect themselves, even if they choose not to have the vaccine, even if they choose not to have the booster at this point in time,” Carpenter said. “Why is this important? Because having those open conversations allows us in the end to talk about what to do if someone does become infected.”