Ewers-Shurtleff sworn in as first woman on Bryan City Council since 2014

Marca Ewers-Shurtleff officially took her seat on the Bryan City Council after being sworn in by her husband, Hunter, during a special meeting Monday night at the Bryan Municipal Building.

“I am still so grateful,” she said. “I have been thinking about it all day just the amount of effort it took for a country girl from the Panhandle who had quietly served the city in some appointed positions, but didn’t know a lot of folks around town to be elected. My first time to run for an elected office in Brazos County and the outpouring support of all of my campaign volunteers, my constituents, my family … I am still walking on air.”

According to Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynn Stratta this was the first time a wife was sworn in by her husband in Bryan’s history. Another special detail of the evening was that Ewers-Shurtleff is the only woman on the council since former councilwoman Ann Horton whose term ended in 2014.

“Diversity is important and in the city of Bryan over half of our population is female, so it is great to have at least one female on the council; now we just need more,” Stratta said. “We have single-member districts to address diversity but we don’t have a mechanism in place to ensure that diversity between men and women is addressed on the council. Since it has been since 2014, it is exciting we are going to have another woman on the council. That is a good thing.”

Ewers-Shurtleff, who won in Single Member District 5, said she was grateful to represent all women as a member of the council.

“As the only female, I will certainly bring a unique perspective to the table,” she said. ”But what is so special about this group and everyone I have served with in Bryan, is that I don’t have to demand that seat, they’ve always been willing to pull up a chair.”

Ewers-Shurtleff kept the lead after the Nov. 8 general election, and received 70.3% of the vote with 497 votes in the runoff, while her opponent A.J. Renold received 29.7% of the vote with 210 votes.

Ewers-Shurtleff has been practicing law as a solo practitioner in Downtown Bryan since January 2015. She graduated from Texas A&M University in 2006, and later graduated from law school at South Texas College of Law in Houston in December 2014. She previously served on the Bryan Business Council, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment. She also served as the mayor of Stratford, Texas, from May 2010 to June 2012.

Before she was sworn in, Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said she is a voice of reason.

“She doesn’t take anything for granted whether it is good or bad,” he said. “We knew with this one and I think the city is in good hands.”

Ewers-Shurtleff said she was endorsed by former opponent Kyle Schumann, who received 27.5% of the Nov. 8 vote. She said she also was endorsed by the entire newly elected council, Congressman Bill Flores and the BCS Regional Association of Realtors & Homebuilders Associations.

Previously, Ewers-Shurtleff has said District 5 has needs across the board.

“There are some older parts on the eastern part of District 5, and then we have new neighborhoods like Edgewater and Traditions, so they have very different needs. I think we have some infrastructure concerns on the east side of District 5. We have some streets that are older that have become high traffic as kind of cut-throughs for neighborhoods,” she told The Eagle in November. “There are some [areas] that need attention to speed bumps and additional stop signs, potholes and basic infrastructure needs on the east side. On the west side, we would like to continue to draw new businesses out there.”

Now that she is officially elected to the council, Ewers-Shurtleff said she would like to know residents’ needs and wants in District 5.

“I have been on Bryan Business Council and Planning and Zoning, but a council person has to have a different perspective, a different goal and a different responsibility,” she said. “I need to hear from my constituents on what they need. I have a very open-door policy; everybody has my cell phone number, I would love to hear from everybody in my district and that is the way I will best serve.”

Outgoing Councilman Brent Hairston was recognized for his service at the meeting. He joined the council in 2018. He has served on the City of Bryan-Brazos County Economic Development Foundation, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Historical Landmark Commission and the Building and Standards Commission; and is a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Bryan Rotary Club, according to the city's website.