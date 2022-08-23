Ewers-Shurtleff announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 5

Marca Ewers-Shurtleff announced Friday her candidacy for Bryan City Council Single Member District 5, and if elected, said she would like to see continued economic development and growth for Bryan.

“What I really like about Bryan is how inclusive the community is, so I want to continue to enhance the efforts that have been made to make sure we are including everybody in our community,” she said. “We are a diverse community and we are a growing community and we have unlimited potential.”

Ewers-Shurtleff has been practicing law as a solo practitioner in Downtown Bryan since January 2015. She graduated from Texas A&M University in 2006, and later graduated from law school at South Texas College of Law in Houston in December 2014.

She currently serves on the Bryan Business Council and the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. She has previously served on the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment, and also served as the mayor of Stratford, Texas, from May 2010 to June 2012.

If elected, she also hopes to put forth her experience with city government and bring continued progress for the city.

“I will continue to do what I can based on my experience of having been a mayor of a small town, having gone out and found new grants, new ideas, innovative things based on the framework that was already provided,” she said. “The draw for council is where I can make sure, at least for one vote, as long as the constituents that I have are on board, to make sure that vote goes through to continue that growth.”

Filing for Single Member District 5 ended on Aug. 22.

For information regarding the election, call 209-5002 or email mstratta@bryantx.gov.