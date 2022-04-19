Every Victim Every Time conference aids crime victims in Brazos Valley

Almost 600 professionals who work with crime victims — law enforcement officers, prosecutors, medical staff, teachers, social service agencies and mental health workers — experienced the 14th Every Victim Every Time conference Tuesday at the Brazos County Expo Complex in Bryan.

“Anyone who finds themselves working with a crime victim, we want to educate and teach them about how these services can be better by being victim-centered and victim-focused,” according to Melissa Carter, victim assistance coordinator with the Brazos County District Attorney's Office and the vice president of the conference committee.

The two-day conference is organized by the Brazos County Attorney and District Attorney’s Office, Health District, Juvenile Services, Sherriff’s Office and many other Brazos Valley agencies whose goal is to provide quality training for professionals who work with crime victims. The conference was canceled due to COVID-19 the previous two years.

“One of the things we identified many years ago is that there are amazing trainings out there, but most are expensive and departments could usually only send one person at a time,” Carter said. “We tried to create a conference with the same intention on victim issues for criminal justice professionals, but allow it to be low cost and set up in a way that departments could let multiple employees come and attend. We started that 16 years ago and have been able to continue with that mission.”

Twenty-two speakers were scheduled to take part in Tuesday and Wednesday sessions. Guests were able to attend either or both days to visit each session. Those in attendance sat in on talks about case studies where a speaker presented a case they may have worked on. Others sat in on educational talks that provided new training involving trends that are currently happening.

“We have learned that as victims’ advocates and as professionals that work with victims, every day is different and every case and every person is different," Carter said. "They come from different backgrounds, traumas and experiences. We have to be equipped and ready to help those victims.

“We have to know the criminal justice system so that we can help and walk beside them. ... This training is important for these professionals so they can serve those victims better.”

The conference is named “Every Victim Every Time” because the goal is to meet each victim wherever they are within the criminal justice program, Carter said.

“Some victims are right in the middle of a case … some victims haven’t had anything to do with the criminal justice system for 10 years, but they are still affected and still have their story to tell,” she said. “We wanted to be able to be ready and train to be there for any victim whenever they need us.”

Carter also said they would not be able to hold this event without community support.

"We have multiple businesses and sponsors at the community and state level, that help support us and provide assistance so we can bring in these trainers and still provide at low cost for our attendees," she said.

Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons gave a talk to about 40 attendees, including officers, counselors, lawyers, nurses and teachers, called “What You Don’t Know Can Hurt Others,” where he discussed how to acknowledge bias and ways to form different approaches as to not affect one's outlook or outcome of a situation.

“I have been a part of this conference since its inception," Parsons said. "It is important for people to understand things like confirmation bias, gender bias, defensive attribution, and all these biases that lurk beneath the surface that may not be a part of someone’s intention but it can impact someone’s decision making.

“One of the reasons I try to do these studies is to show how people of good will can still make decisions that impact people negatively if we don’t talk about these things. Research has shown that the more you talk about it, the more likely you are to hold off onto those automatic assumptions that tons of people make based on where you are from and who you are.”

When Parsons first started to speak at this conference, he said his goal was for each person to be given justice based on what they have done.

“But what I learned from the research, is that many times it is in the eye of the beholder as opposed to the facts on the piece of paper,” he said. “My goal is so we can get it back to focusing more on what a person has done and less about who a person is, and in order to do that we have to talk about these things in order to get it back to the facts.”

In terms of bias, Parsons said people who may have been victims themselves, or people who want to learn more about bias can start to do their own research, or reach out to him and share their findings.

“If you feel that you have been a victim of bias or something like that, the best thing you can do is learn more about it so you will be able to recognize it,” he said. “Many times people just have a feeling about something, but the more you learn about it, the more you can arm yourself in order to guard against that and be able to recognize that and nip it in the bud right then.”

Sharon Burson, a former counselor from Temple, said she wanted to attend the conference to better herself, even in retirement.

“I want to use my past experience in ways to bless other people … how I can take what I learned and use that to continue learning to become a better person and make a contribution, that is what this conference is about,” she said.

After listening to Parsons’ talk, Burson said she appreciated how he used research studies to show how even when people are not overtly aware of bias, they may still be guilty of it.

“We all come in with pre-conceived ideas," she said. "It is important for everyone to know about this because we have information overload, and we need to process things quickly and we don’t have as much downtime to think, analyze and examine thoughtfully and carefully.

“24/7 we are almost continually surrounded by new information so we have to use this as a quick way to get to that point. We need to be better about critical thinking and to be more aware of ourselves. The thing that kept coming back to me is ‘What is the truth? Where is the truth in this situation?’”

