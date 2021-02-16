 Skip to main content
ERCOT: Scam circulating; don't share private account numbers
ERCOT: Scam circulating; don't share private account numbers

Winter Weather
Cassie Stricker/The Eagle
The state’s electric grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said Tuesday morning that there is a scam circulating on social media asking customers to text their private account numbers.
 
"Don’t do it! We don’t need any of your info to get your power back on – we are working as fast as we possibly can," the tweet announcement reads. 
 
The scam comes as millions across the state are left without power during ERCOT mandated rotating outages. 

 

 
 
Tags

