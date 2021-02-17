ERCOT: Restoring power contingent on generation coming back online

The state’s grid operator, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said it hopes to reduce outages over the course of today but the ability to restore more depends on generator availability.
As of 9 a.m, ERCOT required local utilities to shed 14,000 megawatts of load, which translates to about 2.8 million households without electricity.
Overnight, ERCOT was able to restore power for about 700,000 homes. But early this morning, the operator lost some of that power as the Midwest went into a power emergency of its own.
“Although we’ve reconnected more consumers back to the grid, the aggregate energy consumption of customers (those recently turned back on and those already on) is actually lower this morning compared to yesterday because it’s less cold,” said ERCOT Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin. “However, we are anticipating another cold front this evening which could increase the demand.”
Restoring more power is contingent on more generation coming back online, Woodfin's press release statement said.
Since Monday, approximately 185 generating units have tripped offline. ERCOT said some factors include frozen wind turbines, limited gas supplies, low gas pressure and frozen instrumentation.
ERCOT began requiring mass amounts of load shed from utilities at 1:25 a.m. Monday, leading to rotating outages across the state. Many Texans were promised that the outages would be in short increments, but it has often meant hours on end without heat in the midst of an unprecedented winter storm.
As of 9 a.m., approximately 46,000 megawatts of generation has been forced off the system. Of that, 28,000 megawatts is thermal such as gas, coal and nuclear plants, and 18,000 megawatts is wind and solar.
As of 10:15 a.m. 23,121 Bryan Texas Utilities and 21,859 College Station Utilities customers remained without power, according to their respective outage maps.
The rotating outages were put in place, ERCOT says, to balance supply and demand when mass numbers of the state’s generators were pushed off the system at the same time as record-high demands for electricity were being reached.