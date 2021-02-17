ERCOT: Restoring power contingent on generation coming back online

The state’s grid operator, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said it hopes to reduce outages over the course of today but the ability to restore more depends on generator availability.

As of 9 a.m, ERCOT required local utilities to shed 14,000 megawatts of load, which translates to about 2.8 million households without electricity.

Overnight, ERCOT was able to restore power for about 700,000 homes. But early this morning, the operator lost some of that power as the Midwest went into a power emergency of its own.

“Although we’ve reconnected more consumers back to the grid, the aggregate energy consumption of customers (those recently turned back on and those already on) is actually lower this morning compared to yesterday because it’s less cold,” said ERCOT Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin. “However, we are anticipating another cold front this evening which could increase the demand.”

Restoring more power is contingent on more generation coming back online, Woodfin's press release statement said.

