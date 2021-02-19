ERCOT lowers emergency status as grid conditions improve, says energy conservation necessary

The state’s grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, plans to end emergency conditions today.
Since Monday, ERCOT was in an Energy Emergency Alert 3, which is the third and highest level of emergency operations and calls for rotating outages.
Around 10 a.m., ERCOT dropped to EEA1 “Conservation Needed," which means that ERCOT is asking consumers to conserve energy to help lower electric demand.
ERCOT stressed on social media that conserving energy is still critical despite the change. Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities also urged energy conservation in Thursday interviews.
“It is very important to conserve energy this morning — PLEASE resist the urge to turn up your heat,” Bryan Texas Utilities officials said on social media Friday. “We still need to be vigilant, as most of Texas is still well below freezing. Please conserve as much as possible this morning.”
No additional outages were needed overnight to balance supply and demand, although a few generating units tripped. ERCOT said energy consumption is much higher this morning compared to yesterday, “but there is sufficient power to serve load over morning peak.”
"There is enough generation on the electric system to allow us to begin to return to more normal operating conditions," Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin said in a press release.
As of 9:45 a.m., there was only one customer without power in the Bryan Texas Utilities service area, and all College Station Utilities customers had power, according to their respective outage maps. MidSouth Electric Co-op reported one outage on its map.
Throughout the state, about 190,000 customers remained without power, down from the approximately 3 million customers earlier in the week.
ERCOT officials said the remaining outages are likely due to ice storm damage on the distribution system, are in an area taken out of service for controlled outages but that need to be restored manually via a crew visiting the location, or because of large industrial facilities that voluntarily went offline to help during the emergency.
As of 7:30 this morning, approximately 34,000 megawatts of generation remains on forced outage due to inclement weather. Of that, nearly 20,000 megawatts is thermal generation and the rest is wind and solar.
Energy-conserving tips
• Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees.
• Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
• Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
• Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).
• Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
• Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.