ERCOT lowers emergency status as grid conditions improve, says energy conservation necessary

The state’s grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, plans to end emergency conditions today.

Since Monday, ERCOT was in an Energy Emergency Alert 3, which is the third and highest level of emergency operations and calls for rotating outages.

Around 10 a.m., ERCOT dropped to EEA1 “Conservation Needed," which means that ERCOT is asking consumers to conserve energy to help lower electric demand.

ERCOT stressed on social media that conserving energy is still critical despite the change. Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities also urged energy conservation in Thursday interviews.

“It is very important to conserve energy this morning — PLEASE resist the urge to turn up your heat,” Bryan Texas Utilities officials said on social media Friday. “We still need to be vigilant, as most of Texas is still well below freezing. Please conserve as much as possible this morning.”

No additional outages were needed overnight to balance supply and demand, although a few generating units tripped. ERCOT said energy consumption is much higher this morning compared to yesterday, “but there is sufficient power to serve load over morning peak.”