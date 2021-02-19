ERCOT leaves emergency status as grid conditions improve, is no longer asking for energy conservation

Since Monday, ERCOT was in an Energy Emergency Alert 3, which is the third and highest level of emergency operations and calls for rotating outages.

Around 10 a.m., ERCOT dropped to EEA1 “Conservation Needed," which means that ERCOT is asking consumers to conserve energy to help lower electric demand.

ERCOT stressed on social media that conserving energy is still critical despite the change. Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities also urged energy conservation in Thursday interviews.

“It is very important to conserve energy this morning — PLEASE resist the urge to turn up your heat,” Bryan Texas Utilities officials said on social media Friday. “We still need to be vigilant, as most of Texas is still well below freezing. Please conserve as much as possible this morning.”

No additional outages were needed overnight to balance supply and demand, although a few generating units tripped. ERCOT said energy consumption is much higher this morning compared to yesterday, “but there is sufficient power to serve load over morning peak.”

"There is enough generation on the electric system to allow us to begin to return to more normal operating conditions," Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin said in a press release.